Hurry! Tons of fall and holiday-scented Yankee Candles are on sale at Amazon — save up to 50%

It's beginning to smell a lot like fall! (Photo: Amazon)
Autumn officially begins on Friday and as much as we hate to say goodbye to summer, there's so much that we love about fall. Right now, we're getting into all the scents — cinnamon, apples, pine, freshly baked cookies. They're little reminder that the most wonderful time of year is heading our way! If you're anything like is, you'll be happy to know that Amazon slashed the prices on autumn and holiday candles from Yankee Candle! Along with stylish glass holders, long burn times and high-quality paraffin wax, the variety of delicious-smelling offerings is unbelievable. Some of the most popular fragrances are marked down right now, including Balsam & Cedar, Sugared Cinnamon Apple and Salted Caramel (we know your mouth just watered). Now is the perfect time to stock up for the season and get a head start on fall decor.

Yankee Candle

Apple Pumpkin

$21$31
Save $10 with coupon

Pumpkin spice isn't just for drinks. You can infuse your home with the delicious scent, too. While the main notes on this candle are baked apple and pumpkin, the candle also packs in hints of clove, nutmeg, cinnamon and brown sugar — basically a scrumptious treat for your senses.

Save $10 with coupon
$21 at Amazon
Yankee Candle

Balsam & Cedar 22 oz. Large Jar

$17$31Save $14

This enchanting forest blend features aromatic balsam, cedarwood and juniper berry. After you've spent the 110–150 hours of burn time, the heavy-duty glass jar is recyclable, though it's a great one to repurpose since it comes with a tightly fitted lid.

$17 at Amazon
Yankee Candle

Sugared Cinnamon Apple

$17$31Save $14

This yummy candle is nearly 50% off right now! Even if you're not one to break out the stand mixer to make a batch of cookies, you can enjoy the smell of freshly baked treats with this Sugared Cinnamon Apple candle that combines scents of cinnamon apple with whipped vanilla frosting. Shoppers say it's super fragrant even before lighting it.

$17 at Amazon
Yankee Candle

Salted Caramel

$17$31Save $14

If you're not into the scent of cookies coming out of the oven, salted caramel might be the scent you're looking for. 

$17 at Amazon
Yankee Candle

Autumn Wreath

$21$31
Save $10 with coupon

The scent of pine and falling leaves might just get you in the mood to start your fall decorating! The large jar provides up to 150 hours of burn time and uses a 100% natural fiber cotton wick that burns evenly.

Save $10 with coupon
$21 at Amazon
Yankee Candle

Christmas Cookie Large Jar Candle

$21$31
Save $10 with coupon

If you don't want to turn on the oven, or consume the calories, opt for this buttery, rich, vanilla scent. Made of premium-grade paraffin wax and essential oils, this 22-ounce candle burns on a lead-free wick for 110 to 150 hours.

Save $10 with coupon
$21 at Amazon
Yankee Candle

Red Apple Wreath

$21$31
Save $10 with coupon

Yankee has the perfect candle to evoke the flavors of autumn and the holidays. Sweet apples and cinnamon blended with walnuts and maple create their Red Apple Wreath fragrance. Two 100% cotton wicks will burn for at least 60 hours.

Save $10 with coupon
$21 at Amazon
Yankee Candle

Warm Luxe Cashmere

$17$31Save $14

Even if you live in a warm climate we're guessing you can still imagine what it's like to cuddle up in a cozy cashmere sweater. That's the feeling the scent of this candle evokes, and you can get it again and again, thanks to its extra-long burn time.

$17 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Recommended Stories