Worried about a cracked cell phone screen? Protect it for $5 a month

Look familiar? A smart, affordable mobile protection plan is what you need. (Photo: Getty)

For something designed to go everywhere you go, your cell phone isn’t always as rugged as it should be. All it has to do is slip out of your hand once, and bam! The entire screen is shattered.

Cracked smartphone screens are costly to replace, and maybe you’ve chosen to live with yours. But this sort of damage is something you can’t ignore — and so is an unresponsive touchscreen or a broken camera. You need to dig deep into your pockets to pay for a repair.

Mobile protection plans are out there, but finding the right one can be daunting and expensive. So we’ve done the leg work for you: individual plans of Yahoo Plus Protect Mobile costs just $5 a month per phone and offers convenient ways to get some of your devices fixed fast — whether it needs a new front screen or a new battery due to mechanical and electrical malfunction.

Yahoo Plus Protect Mobile is making waves in the mobile protection plan market for good reason — a lot of good reasons, actually.

It covers repair if your front screen becomes cracked and offers extended warranty coverage, all for just $5 a month. That means for a total of $60 a year, subscribers can make up to four claims for phone fixes that might otherwise cost hundreds of dollars (a $49 service fee might apply.)

Repairs themselves are easy. If mechanical or electrical defects or failures cause your phone to refuse to connect to Wi-Fi or your headphone jack to stop transmitting audio, an expert technician will help you at one of more than 500 in-person locations nationwide. Or, you may be able to mail in your device and have it sent back to you fully repaired. You pay just $49 per claim for each individual repair.

For just $5 per month per device, get coverage for cracked screens and more. (Photo: Yahoo Plus Mobile Protect)

For cell phone owners like you, a rock-solid mobile phone protection plan is a necessity — especially if you’re one of 53 percent of Americans who have ditched landlines for a mobile-only plan. And mobile phone issues happen all the time; in fact, a cell phone breaks every two seconds. So it may only be a matter of time before yours will present a problem that prevents you from making and receiving calls, accessing your email, or capturing precious, once-in-a-lifetime pictures and videos.

Sign up for Yahoo Plus Protect Mobile for just $5 a month, and be prepared for unexpected tumbles and unexplained issues. This service provides some of the industry’s best front cracked screen repair and extended warranty coverage quickly, painlessly, and at the most budget-friendly prices nationwide.

*Exclusions apply. See Terms and Conditions for details.

