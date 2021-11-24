Skip the supply chain: These 3 subscription services — all on sale — are stress-free holiday gifts

Kristine Solomon
·6 min read

Yahoo Subscriptions
The gift of Yahoo subscriptions appeals to many interests.

Attention, holiday shoppers: Have you noticed a lot of your intended online purchases are out of stock or massively back-ordered? Find yourself facing delivery delays so far out that the holidays will be over by the time your gifts actually arrive?

It’s not your imagination. It’s the global supply chain crisis, and it’s affecting everything from electronics to appliances to clothing — and even food. The fact that holiday spending is expected to increase this year by 10 percent means it’s going to be that much harder to secure stuff to put under the tree or in stockings.

Experts don’t have a solution for global supply chain issues just yet, but consumers are coming up with some pretty cool workarounds. One option? Give an experiential gift. Intangible gifts are some of the most meaningful and rewarding, especially if they can help solve problems.

Yahoo Plus Secure, Yahoo Finance Plus and Yahoo Fantasy Plus: the gifts that keep on giving

Family shopping online for Christmas
"Opening" gifts takes on new meaning with Yahoo subscriptions.

Make this the year you deliver exciting online subscriptions to your loved ones in lieu of actual items...because gift-wrapping is overrated anyway. Yahoo Plus offers three coveted digital services — Yahoo Plus Secure, Yahoo Finance Plus and Yahoo Fantasy Plus — that solve the conundrum of that ‘will it be here in time for the holidays?’ gamble.

Find the one that’s right for your siblings, spouse, children and beyond.

Yahoo Plus Secure: 24/7 tech support, password protection and more — 35 percent off

Give the gift of tech support.
Give the gift of tech support. (Photo: Yahoo Plus Secure)

If you have a knack for changing a WiFi password, connecting a laptop to a printer or setting up a smart-home system, congratulations: You're probably your loved ones' dedicated IT expert! We're kidding, but that sure is what it feels like when you're the most tech-savvy person in the family.

Wouldn't it be nice if there was a way to outsource the job of family tech support, like they do in office settings? Well, there is. It's called Yahoo Plus Secure, and it's on call 24/7. This top of the line software provides rock solid security against viruses and malware — plus, it supplies real-life representatives (yes, humans!) who provide troubleshooting over the phone at all hours.

Honestly, a more perfect gift for tech-challenged family members does not exist. And Yahoo Plus Secure is 35 percent off right now: it’s just $100 for the whole year.

Shop it: Yahoo Plus Secure, $100 for a year (was $250), subscriptions.yahoo.com

People are standing by to help troubleshoot.
People are standing by to help troubleshoot. (Photo: Yahoo Plus Secure)

Yahoo Plus Secure has a service called Assist by Yahoo, which gives loved ones 24/7 tech support over the phone for issues with computers, tablets, printers, network, smart TVs and much more. Representatives will even help set up home entertainment, home office devices and other gadgets.

Yahoo Plus Secure agents are there to help your parents navigate their tech, and they do it with a people-first mindset. This includes assisting with their actual Yahoo email and general account issues, including billing, account recovery and updating an account.

Yahoo Finance Plus: The service that teaches anyone to invest like a pro — 40 percent off

Empower those you love by gving the tools they need to grow wealth.
Empower those you love by gving the tools they need to grow wealth. (Photo: Getty)

This would be the perfect year to support finance-oriented loved ones with a holiday gift that provides the tools they need to get into the game or boost their current portfolios. It can be a challenge for anyone to navigate the markets on their own, but with Yahoo Finance Plus they don’t have to. It’s a service that strikes the perfect balance between autonomy and guidance.

This holiday season, score one year of Yahoo Finance Plus for just $200 — that means you save 40 percent on the normal subscription price.

Shop it: Yahoo Finance Plus, $200 for a year (was $350), subscriptions.yahoo.com

Anyone can be an ace investor with a service like this.
Anyone can be an ace investor with a service like this. (Photo: Yahoo Plus Finance)

A Yahoo Finance Plus subscription gives anyone of any skill level or risk level the opportunity to see the markets through the eyes of an expert. The service offers exclusive data and insights on how to optimize your trading strategy, complete with intuitive data visualizations from a pro’s POV.

Yahoo Finance Plus has plenty of hands-on tools, too, to help you navigate your financial portfolio. Subscriber perks include multiple linked brokers for portfolio tracking, interactive charts for performance monitoring, research reports from Morningstar and Argus, unlimited custom portfolios and watchlists, daily trade ideas based on your interests, advanced portfolio performance analysis tools and more.

The support that Yahoo Finance Plus offers is off the charts, too. We’re talking monthly educational webinars with Q&A sessions, plus live chat support and 24/7 tech support. It’s usually $350 annually, but reduced to $200 thanks to this holiday offer!

Yahoo Fantasy Plus: One hub for all your fantasy sports teams — just $35 a year

Yahoo Fantasy Plus
Yahoo Fantasy Plus

A February 2021 study by YouGov.com estimated that about 15 percent of Americans played fantasy sports over the last year. Odds are, you know and love someone who’s a fanatic for this pastime.

“Fantasy sports have become big business in recent years with many people across the United States playing for money,” YouGov.com writes. SportsProMedia.com says the industry is growing 9.5% in 2021, to a $22.3 billion dollar industry, and estimates fantasy sports will be worth $38.6 billion in the US by 2025.

That’s why this subscription from Yahoo Fantasy Plus is so revolutionary. With this offering, your giftee can control their fantasy leagues for four sports — football, basketball, hockey and baseball — with just one service. And it’s all just $35 per year — this bundle a great deal when you consider that these sports services cost about $25 a year individually.

Shop it: Yahoo Fantasy Plus, $35 for a year, subscriptions.yahoo.com

Yahoo Fantasy Plus packs four sports into one subscription for a limited time!
Yahoo Fantasy Plus packs four sports into one subscription for a limited time! (Photo: Yahoo Fantasy Plus)

Yahoo Fantasy Plus isn’t just a comprehensive portal for fantasy leagues. It’s a resource hub with some of the best fantasy sports analysis in the field today. With a $35 annual subscription, your sports-loving loved buddy will have access to a trade hub that gives you up-to-date information on all the teams in your leagues so you can make strategic and informed trade offers, and a player comparison tool that’s basically your personal research assistant, using premium data to help you set your best-possible lineup that week.

Through Yahoo Fantasy Plus, players can also tap into the fantasy sports experts at Rotowire to help inform their trade decisions.

Hurry — some of these promotions are happening for a limited time only.

