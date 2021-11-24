Anyone can invest like a pro with this popular gift subscription that's 40 percent off

The world of investing and trading has been a tumultuous one since the pandemic started. At first, it slowed to a crawl amidst all the uncertainty. But lately there’s been a surge in trading — a new demographic of young people who’ve breathed new life into the stock market. Things are changing fast, and investors of all generations and risk levels would be wise to stay on top of it all.

This would be the perfect year to support finance-oriented loved ones with a holiday gift that provides the tools they need to get into the game or boost their current portfolios. It can be a challenge for anyone to navigate the markets on their own, but with Yahoo Finance Plus they don’t have to. It’s a service that strikes the perfect balance between autonomy and guidance.

This holiday season, score one year of Yahoo Finance Plus for just $200 — that means you save 40 percent on the normal subscription price.

Anyone can be an ace investor with a service like this. (Photo: Yahoo Plus Finance)

So what exactly does your giftee get with a Yahoo Finance Plus subscription? The opportunity to see the markets through the eyes of an expert, for starters. The service offers exclusive data and insights on how to optimize your trading strategy, complete with intuitive data visualizations from a pro’s POV.

“The best route is to find a mentor who can guide you or from whom you learn about investing in terms of investment,” says Daniela Sawyer, Business Analyst and Founder of FindPeopleFast, to Yahoo Life. With Yahoo Finance Plus you even get daily news updates and webinars that can help you throughout your journey.

Yahoo Finance Plus has plenty of hands-on tools, too, to help you navigate your financial portfolio. Subscriber perks include multiple linked brokers for portfolio tracking, interactive charts for performance monitoring, research reports from Morningstar and Argus, unlimited custom portfolios and watchlists, daily trade ideas based on your interests, advanced portfolio performance analysis tools and fair value analysis for stocks. And that’s just some of it.

Yahoo Finance Plus guides your investing strategy around the clock

Stay ahead of the market. (Photo: Yahoo Plus Finance)

The support that Yahoo Finance Plus offers is off the charts, too. We’re talking monthly educational webinars with Q&A sessions, plus live chat support and 24/7 tech support. It’s usually $350 annually, byt reduced to $200 thanks to this holiday offer!

Both budding and thriving investors could use a little guidance via a service like this — and they’ll save a lot of money going the Yahoo Finance Plus route instead of hiring a private advisor, plus become better-informed, independent investors.

Users also have access to Yahoo Finance Plus via desktop web, mobile web, and mobile app. So it’s accessible for every kind of investor.

With Christmas nearly a month away, this is by far the perfect gift for the investor in your life. Yahoo Finance Plus is the gift that keeps paying for itself in dividends.

So what are you waiting for? For a steal of a deal, you can purchase one year of Yahoo Finance Plus for only $200! What better way to show your love and support than with the gift of financial empowerment? Make a smart investment in the people you love while you can still save 40 percent.

