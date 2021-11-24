We found a winner! The ultimate gift idea for fantasy sports fanatics is on major sale right now

Julie Tremaine
·3 min read

Yahoo Fantasy Plus
Get a sports lover a fantasy gift, and save a bundle with this holiday deal on a Yahoo Fantasy Plus subscription. (Photo: Getty)

You’ve probably noticed that you’ve been spending more time on your phone these days — and you’re definitely not alone. In a February 2021 survey by Statista.com, nearly 70 percent of respondents said they use their phones for three or more hours a day, not counting work. Forbes reports that the average American spent about 1,300 hours on social media last year. Our screen time adds up to surprisingly large numbers.

But still, there are things that are important to us that only happen online. Staying in touch with family and friends, staying on top of breaking news and, of course, playing fantasy sports. A February 2021 study by YouGov.com estimated that about 15 percent of Americans played fantasy sports over the last year.

“Fantasy sports have become big business in recent years with many people across the United States playing for money,” YouGov.com writes. SportsProMedia.com estimates fantasy sports will be worth $38.6 billion in the US by 2025.

Yahoo Fantasy Plus: One hub for all your fantasy sports teams — and it’s only $35 a year

Yahoo Fantasy Plus packs four sports into one subscription for a limited time! (Photo: Yahoo Fantasy Plus)
Yahoo Fantasy Plus packs four sports into one subscription for a limited time! (Photo: Yahoo Fantasy Plus)

Shop it: Yahoo Fantasy Plus, $35 a year, subscriptions.yahoo.com

That’s why this subscription from Yahoo Fantasy Plus is so revolutionary. With this new offering, your giftee can control their fantasy leagues for four sports — football, basketball, hockey and baseball — with just one service. And it’s all just $35 per year.

That’s the thing: Yahoo Fantasy Plus isn’t just a comprehensive portal for fantasy leagues. It’s a resource hub with some of the best fantasy sports analysis in the field today. With a $35 annual subscription, your sports-loving loved buddy will have access to a trade hub that gives you up-to-date information on all the teams in your leagues so you can make strategic and informed trade offers, and a player comparison tool that’s basically your personal research assistant, using premium data to help you set your best-possible lineup that week.

Through Yahoo Fantasy Plus, players can also tap into the fantasy sports experts at Rotowire to help inform their trade decisions.

Double your roster with Yahoo Fantasy Plus!

Yahoo Fantasy Plus is the perfect gift for a sports fanatic. (Photo: Yahoo Fantasy Plus)
Yahoo Fantasy Plus is the perfect gift for a sports fanatic. (Photo: Yahoo Fantasy Plus)

The best part, though? Subscribers to Yahoo Fantasy Plus can have more teams per sport than non-subscribers — up to 16 teams per sport per person. Users who use the free Yahoo Fantasy can only have eight teams per sport.

And you can do it all in one place, through one easy subscription that’s the number one gift idea for a fantasy sports lover, hands down. They’ll have no more multiple accounts to manage, no more signing in and signing out and remembering multiple passwords for different services. Yahoo Fantasy Plus saves them time and resources, and gives them an insider edge other players don’t have.

There’s a reason Yahoo Fantasy Plus has been voted Best Fantasy Sports Site or App by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association four times since 2013, and Best Fantasy Commissioner by the FSGA from 2014 to 2018.

Shop it: Yahoo Fantasy Plus, $35 a year, subscriptions.yahoo.com

