Y&R Spoilers: Lily Tackles Unifinished Business With Heather

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, March 25 find Lily goes off on Heather, while Phyllis continues to pursue Daniel.

You’re Fired

Lily (Christel Khalil, who teased a whole new Lily) returned from fighting forest fires in Stanford to discover the man she thought was her boyfriend having breakfast with his daughter…and the woman Lily thought was his ex. Daniel (Michael Graziadei) explained how he didn’t tell Lily — for her sake. He wanted to be a stand-up guy and dump her face-to-face.

Surprisingly, Lily didn’t appreciate the courtesy. Lily, for her part, isn’t feeling at all courteous. She let Heather (Vail Bloom) know exactly how she feels about her — personally and professionally. Did Heather and Daniel remember the part where they both work for Lily? Lily remembers.

Fly in the Ointment

Claire’s (Hayley Erin) dream of a Newman family where she never disappeared also somehow kept Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) from breaking up. And yet Summer (Allison Lanier) was married to Kyle (Michael Mealor). Which means Nick and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) got together at some point.

This means that Phyllis, like Thanos, is inevitable. She certainly thinks so. Phyllis is convinced she and Danny (Michael Damian) are inevitable, too. Christine (Lauralee Bell), who? Danny thinks he and his ex-wife are back together. Phyllis does not. And she’s happy to tell him about it.

What Were You Thinking?

Victor (Eric Braeden) doesn’t think he’s inevitable. Victor knows it. Victor also knows he’s always right. Which is why when Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has the audacity to think for herself, Victor is first affronted, then offended. And then he goes on the offensive.

Victor tells Nikki he doesn’t agree with her. Which means she should do things his way. Is yet another Nikki and Victor breakup just as inevitable? Only if Nikki continues disobeying his orders.

