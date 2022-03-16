Amazon shoppers rave about this 'godsend' hair removal tool — and it's $35 off 'til midnight

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Unwanted body hair can be frustrating to deal with. Sure, you can wax and shave regularly, but who has time for all that? That's why a growing number of people are turning to intense pulse light (IPL) laser hair removal.

This technology takes out unwanted hairs permanently, saving you time and money over the long run. While you can have this procedure done in a salon, it's going to cost you. Just a heads up: Amazon is running a can't-miss sale on a top-rated home device, just for today. It's called the XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal device, and it's $35 off 'til midnight.

There's so much to love about the XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal device. For starters, it uses professional-grade IPL technology to break the cycle of hair regrowth in areas you don't want to create permanent hair reduction. Use it on your legs, your armpits...any place you don't want excess hair.

Flip between five power levels (start at power level one and work your way up) to get the level of removal you're after. The handy plug-in device has an ergonomic design, so your hand won't cramp up while you get down to business.

You can even choose between a continuously flashing auto mode for areas like your bikini line, upper lip, chin, face and armpits and a single-flash manual mode for your back, chest, stomach, arms and legs.

The XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal device has plenty of fans who rave about how well this handy tool works. "Money well spent!" a five-star fan said. "This is by far the best product I have used. ...I noticed an immediate slow in growth of my hair. As a woman having hair on my chin is horrible and very hard to maintain. I did not have the regular whiskers, I had the thick dark hair that has gotten worst since my second child. I’m so happy to have found this product and feel a whole lot more confident about myself."

A fellow happy customer called this tool "a godsend," adding, "I have only used it three times so far and have no growth on my legs and a little growth on my armpits and bikini area. ... Honestly, it’s already paid for itself after only three uses."

Again, the XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal device is only on sale for today. Grab it at a serious discount while you still can!

