Xiaomi's first EV appears in regulatory database – and it looks stunning!

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last few years, you'll know that the best EVs on the market are getting even better by the day. The days of electric vehicles being tin cans with enough juice to get to the shops and back at 15mph are long gone.

Instead, we now see a wealth of different kinds of vehicles. Everything from big pickup trucks like the Tesla Cybertruck, to sports cars like the Porsche Taycan are available with electric power.

Now, another brand looks set to enter the fray – and it's a name you might recognise. The first Xiaomi EVs have just been spotted in a regulatory database in China, giving us a glimpse of the specs and the design.

And yes, if you're wondering, that is the same Xiaomi you're thinking of. You know, the one who makes great phones like the Xiaomi 13 Pro? Well, they make a lot more than just Android phones, and cars are the next thing in their catalogue.

So, what can we expect? Well, there are two models shown off in the filing – the Xiaomi SU7 and the Xiaomi SU7 Max. Interestingly, images of another variant – the Xiaomi SU7 Pro – are also shown in the photos, though details of that one aren't listed.

What we do hear about is the other two, which represent a standard and premium variant of the range. Those differ with single- and dual-motor drivetrains, different battery technology and different weights.

Across all of the range, you'll find an active rear wing as standard, while both models are based on a C-Class sedan design style. The renders are gorgeously shapely though, and resemble a Taycan more than anything else.

Inside, the car is also expected to run on HyperOS. That's the branding used for the operating system in Xiaomi phones, as well as the rest of their IoT range. It's worth noting that the naming convention doesn't necessarily mean they'll be the same software, though.

Xiaomi certainly seem keen to keep things relatively uniform across platforms. That's likely in a bid to promote user familiarity among different devices from the brand. With that in mind, we'd certainly expect a familiar look, even if it's not exactly the same.

There's no details of a release date to be found, but with listings like this cropping up, we'd certainly expect to see something soon.