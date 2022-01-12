This Elite controller for Xbox is 'pure perfection in your hands' — save $40 at Amazon
The gamepad that comes with your Xbox system is pretty good, but what if you wanted something even better? Microsoft has answered your prayers with its Elite Series 2 Controller, a high-end premium gamepad that feels better in your hands, and can accommodate a large range of play styles. Usually, this kind of luxury would run you a whopping $180 but right now it’s $40 off!
Yes, $140 is a lot to spend on a single controller. But when you've got a big Fortnite match or Valorant tournament on the line, it makes a difference. But don't just take our word for it — the Elite 2 has over 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and almost 1,500 glowing reviews!
The upgraded features are a big hit with players, with one review noting, "The things I like is the solid feeling it has, the full grip in the handles, buttons are more responsive, the sticks pressure can be changed, it is Bluetooth compatible, has a rechargeable battery and a charging stand, and much more customizations and joysticks compared to the first version."
But newcomers were even more impressed, with one shopper enthusing about its "extremely simple and easy to set up button mapping," especially the paddles on the back — which are great for gamers with limited mobility. He adds, "They are positioned so that they are easy to press," and he also likes that "you can adjust the tension of the thumbsticks."
One middle-aged player says, "as a 40-something professional who plays Overwatch on the weekends, I need all the help I can get." and that the Elite 2 was "definitely a good purchase for me." And another gamer says it all with, "I honestly cannot find a single flaw on this controller. I’m also not quite sure how Microsoft or anyone else could top this. It is pure perfection in your hands. The price is absolutely worth it in my opinion." If you're looking to up your game, this controller was made with you in mind.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
