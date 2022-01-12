We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Smile! You're on a security camera! (Photo: Amazon)

Setting up a smart security system can be daunting — where does one even begin? A good place to start is by checking out what's working for other folks like you — this saves you a lot of legwork, and a lot of potential headache. The Wyze Cam v3/ Wyze Spotlight bundle is the No.1 bestselling home security gear on all of Amazon. Shoppers say it's easy to set up and it works beautifully.

Right now this bundle is on sale, down from $53 to just $37! It includes the high-definition 1080p Wyze camera and the Wyze Spotlight accessory which can provide motion activated illumination.

$37 $53 at Amazon

The Wyze Cam v3 has all the features you need in a security camera. The camera records video in full vivid color, day or night, thanks to the Starlight Sensor. It works indoors or outdoors, even in inclement weather.

The smart security features automatically turn on when the camera detects movement or sound. It can start recording at that point, and can even send an alert to your phone. The sensitivity can be adjusted, so you don’t get an alert every time the dog walks through the living room.

A five-star reviewer says, "The camera is awesome...10 stars. You will not be disappointed. The cameras night abilities are unmatched, my night video looks like day time."

The sale bundle includes both the security camera and the spotlight, which turns on automatically when motion is detected. The spotlight can also be turned on via app or by hand.

Because the Wyze Cam v3 features two-way audio, you can speak with anyone who shows up at your front door. A siren feature can be deployed to scare off unwanted guests, from raccoons to porch pirates.

The Wyze Cam v3 has a MicroSD card slot which enables you to record continuous 24/7 video, should you choose to. It's compatible with a wide variety of apps and devices, so you'll be able to access your security camera feed from anywhere.

Another reviewer declares: "Phenomenal! Works wonderful, I can leave my babysitter with my children and still be able to see what's going on. I can talk through the camera, which is so great. The picture quality is extremely clear. I'm very happy with this purchase, and I've already recommended it to friends."

