Who knew you could grab Wyze's latest smart-home cam for just $33 at Amazon?
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you’ve been shopping for smart-home security cameras, you know just how expensive they can be (we’re looking at you, Nest Cam and Ring Stick Up Cam). But don’t worry — they're not the only games in town.
You can grab a top-notch smart-home cam with unbeatable picture quality — and even color night vision and live streaming — for a steal. In fact, many shoppers have done just that, making the new Wyze HD Cam v3 an Amazon's Choice item at just $33. In fact, it's so popular that it has earned a five-star rating from more than 17,000 reviewers.
And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
New for 2021
The Wyze Cam v3 beats the previous version by a long shot. It features night vision in full color, instead of murky gray and green. Shared a satisfied Amazon shopper: "The night view is incredible. Our alley is fairly dark, but on the camera it looks completely lit up, and that's with the infrared light turned off. Really good at picking up motion, and I would say 95 accurate on detecting people..."
It has a wider viewing angle to capture more action, plus it's weatherproof, so it's now suitable for outdoor use. The camera detects motion, and records whenever it senses activity. And HD live streaming ensures an incredibly clear picture.
"This camera is a huge improvement over the v2," raved a five-star reviewer. "Aside from the wider angle of view (more camera coverage), the night vision is insanely great in color. The fact that this can be used outdoors and can endure the elements makes it perfect."
Safe and sound
The camera records video and audio on a microSD card (which can hold up to 32GB), and also saves to the Cloud — so your footage is always there should you need to check it.
More good news: The indoor smart-home camera works with Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free navigation and voice commands. Thanks to sharing features, more than one family member can access video recordings and a live stream. Says one five-star reviewer: "Awesome little camera!"
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Want to see more Amazon deals? Check them out below:
TV deals:
TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV, $230 (was $350), amazon.com
Insignia 55 inch NS-55F301NA22 F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $390 (was $550), amazon.com
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $428 (was $600), amazon.com
Sony X85J 85" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $2,198 (was $2,800), amazon.com
SAMSUNG 85-Inch AU8000 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, $1,698 (was $2,200), amazon.com
Headphone and earbud deals:
Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $110 (was $159), amazon.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Smartphone, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, $90 (was $140), amazon.com
Fossil Women's Gen 5E 42mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch, $165 (was $250), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace Unlocked Smart Phone, $330 (was $400), amazon.com
Fossil Men's Gen 5E 44mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch, $160 (was $250), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch 64GB Android Tablet, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Gaming deals:
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Nintendo Switch Standard Edition, $15 (was $60), amazon.com
Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse, $42.50 (was $80), amazon.com
Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - Nintendo Switch, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $35 (was $40), amazon.com
Marvel Avengers Gaming Chair, $190 with on-page coupon (was $258), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat, $91 (was $130), amazon.com
Smonet Bluetooth Keyless Entry Keypad, $135 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Home Camera, $31 (was $40), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
iRobot Roomba i7+, $749 (was $1,000), amazon.com
Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $120 (was $145), amazon.com
Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum, $140 (was $196), amazon.com
Oreck U2000RB-1 Professional Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $165 (was $266), amazon.com
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac, $176 (was $280), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Ultrean Air Fryer, XL 6 Quart 8-in-1 Electric Hot Air Fryer, $80 (was $110), amazon.com
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $18 (was $27), amazon.com
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker, $180 (was $250), amazon.com
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $180 (was $300), amazon.com
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $80 (was $116), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara, $4 (was $11), amazon.com
Baimei Rose Quartz Facial Massage Roller & Gua Sha, $15 (was $20), amazon.com
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Style deals:
Merokeety Womens Winter Long Sleeve Button Sherpa Jacket, $37 with on-page coupon (was $55), amazon.com
Women's Long Plaid Blanket Chunky Oversized Winter/Fall Warm Scarf, $8 (was $30), amazon.com
Satina High Waisted Leggings for Women, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
ANRABESS Womens Turtleneck, $30 (was $53), amazon.com
MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Waffle Knit Sweater, $31 (was $46), amazon.com
Bedding and home deals:
MooMee Bedding Duvet Cover Set, $60 (was $90), amazon.com
Queen Size Cooling Mattress Topper, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Homelike Moment Lightweight Comforter Set, $57 (was $90), amazon.com
Laura Ashley Home Annalise Collection Comforter Set, $111 (was $180), amazon.com
LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets, $35 (was $57), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
· Anti-aging steal: This 'beautiful and relaxing' rose quartz face roller is on sale for just $10 at Amazon
· Amazon just put all its best deals in one place — save up to 50 percent
· Supply chain issues will impact holiday shopping: Here's what to buy early, according to experts
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.