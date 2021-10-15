Who knew you could grab Wyze's latest smart-home cam for just $33 at Amazon?

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Shoppers say this $33 cam is just as good as (way) pricier models. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’ve been shopping for smart-home security cameras, you know just how expensive they can be (we’re looking at you, Nest Cam and Ring Stick Up Cam). But don’t worry — they're not the only games in town.

You can grab a top-notch smart-home cam with unbeatable picture quality — and even color night vision and live streaming — for a steal. In fact, many shoppers have done just that, making the new Wyze HD Cam v3 an Amazon's Choice item at just $33. In fact, it's so popular that it has earned a five-star rating from more than 17,000 reviewers.

$33 $36 at Amazon

New for 2021

The Wyze Cam v3 beats the previous version by a long shot. It features night vision in full color, instead of murky gray and green. Shared a satisfied Amazon shopper: "The night view is incredible. Our alley is fairly dark, but on the camera it looks completely lit up, and that's with the infrared light turned off. Really good at picking up motion, and I would say 95 accurate on detecting people..."

It has a wider viewing angle to capture more action, plus it's weatherproof, so it's now suitable for outdoor use. The camera detects motion, and records whenever it senses activity. And HD live streaming ensures an incredibly clear picture.

"This camera is a huge improvement over the v2," raved a five-star reviewer. "Aside from the wider angle of view (more camera coverage), the night vision is insanely great in color. The fact that this can be used outdoors and can endure the elements makes it perfect."

This security cam offers live-streaming, night vision and motion detection — and it's weatherproof. (Photo: Amazon)

Safe and sound

The camera records video and audio on a microSD card (which can hold up to 32GB), and also saves to the Cloud — so your footage is always there should you need to check it.

Story continues

More good news: The indoor smart-home camera works with Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free navigation and voice commands. Thanks to sharing features, more than one family member can access video recordings and a live stream. Says one five-star reviewer: "Awesome little camera!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

