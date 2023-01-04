Wynonna Judd assures her fans she is 'working so hard on my mental, physical and spiritual well-being' after they express concern

Wynonna Judd shares her mental health journey with fans. (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

Wynonna Judd has a message for fans about her mental health.

On Tuesday, the country singer posted a video on Instagram addressing her mental health in the wake of her mother Naomi’s death by suicide in April 2022. She addressed a comment in which a fan accused her of not looking "well" and claimed that her manager pushed Judd too hard and was getting "greedy" with opportunities for the "Love Is a Bridge" artist.

“I have heard some of the comments, and the first thought that I had was, ‘Opinions and buttholes,’” Judd explained in the video, where she also shared the comment onscreen. “And then I realized people are genuinely concerned, so I want to respond to that piece. I am working so hard on my mental, physical and spiritual well being. I have a great team, and I'm really blessed. And I'm broken, and I'm working really hard at self care — which is not selfish, it's sacred.”

She joked that she likens her life to “Wynonna Incorporated,” because she incorporates “a lot” into her life, including family time.

“I have a very full schedule, but I also have time off to be on the farm and to walk in the woods and take the dogs, and tonight is Mexican night, we're playing games and it's family,” she concluded. “So I’m OK. The last thing I’ll say is, you can’t keep a good woman down for too long.”

Earlier this week, Judd shared on social media that she would not be joining Kelsea Ballerini on stage for a New Year’s Eve performance in Nashville, due to “an extreme bout of vertigo.”

“Nashville, I am absolutely heartbroken and so sorry to have let you all down tonight,” Judd said in an Instagram message. “Kelsea, I look forward to stepping onstage with you in February, better than ever!!!!"

Last year, Judd spoke out about her mother’s passing, and how it has made her reflect on her own mental health. In a May Instagram post, she wrote that she did not want Naomi’s death to be how the Judd family story ended, and vowed to do the work to help the next generation.

“I DO know, that in order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah, {born 4/13, 2 weeks & 2 days before Mom left}, to break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction, that I must continue to show up for myself {first} and do the personal healing work,” she wrote at the time. “I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times. Therefore, I’ve made a commitment to keep doing the ‘next right thing,’ and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days.”

