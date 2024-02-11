WWE Secures Deal With X To Stream 5-Minute "Speed" Matches

Users on X will be able to get their weekly dose of WWE in just five minutes. The wrestling franchise has signed a deal with X to stream timed five-minute matches.

The series is called WWE Speed and marks a two-year partnership between the two companies. The show will be live to tape and will air weekly year-round.

WWE says viewers can expect to see familiar faces from across its roster. All of the matches will be exclusive, meaning you won’t see any edited versions of other WWE fights. The series will begin airing this spring.

X has been amping up its efforts in the realm of sports streaming. The platform previously inked a deal with Fox to air content from the FIFA World Cup and is planning to cover the 2024 Paris Olympics with help from NBCUniversal.

WWE has its own future plans in store following last year's merger with UFC, becoming a new organization called TKO. The newly-formed company has since inked a deal with Netflix for WWE Raw, equating to $5 billion USD across ten years.