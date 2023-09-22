WWE: The Rock and John Cena respond as WWE lets 20 stars go

Dolph Ziggler - a two-time WWE World Champion - was among the bigger names let go by the wrestling giant

The Rock and John Cena have reacted to the WWE reportedly releasing at least 20 wrestlers from their contracts.

Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin were among those let go by the company, which recently merged with UFC.

The Rock, real name Dwayne Johnson, and Cena both paid tribute to Ziggler - who has reportedly performed in 1,554 matches for WWE over two decades.

"Respect", said Cena, while The Rock added: "Can't wait to see what he (and everyone) does next."

Current WWE superstar Big E described Ziggler as "one of the smoothest workers I've ever been in the ring with".

Ziggler, a two-time WWE World Champion, hasn't issued a public statement on his release.

But Shelton Benjamin, a former intercontinental champion, thanked fans, fellow wrestlers and WWE staff in a statement.

"Something ends, something new begins," he wrote. "Looking forward to my next chapter."

Other wrestlers who've confirmed their departures include Mustafa Ali, Elias, and Aliyah.

Another wrestler who's been released is Emma, who calls herself the "first female Aussie WWE superstar".

She posted on socials to say how excited she was about a WWE event in Australia next year - only to post again an hour later saying: "Oops nevermind. I just got released."

John Cena recently made an appearance at the WWE's event in London

WWE and UFC recently announced that they'd merged to form a single company - TKO - in a deal worth $21.4bn (£17.3bn).

Since then, the company reportedly made more than 100 staff working in office and behind-the-scenes roles redundant.

The new company recently signed a deal with US TV company NBC to secure the rights to its Smackdown show.

But despite that, fans had been expecting talent to be released from the company's roster.

WWE has had a history of letting go of its superstars, often citing financial pressures such as during the Covid pandemic.

One fan online described it as "a mix of fresh up-and-comers, notable performers and decorated veterans" leaving the company.

Another posted it "hurts seeing such great talent" being released.

