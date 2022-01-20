The most stylish KN95 masks available! These Amazon finds come in five colors and are on sale for $1 each

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Your much-cooler wear-with-anything mask pack has arrived. (Photo: Amazon)

We're now nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and those masks you loaded up on early on are probably getting a little tattered. Couple that with the rise of Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant that the World Health Organization has named a variant of concern, and now is a good time to make sure your mask stock is refreshed — yes, even if you're fully vaccinated.

Of course, having a ready supply of face masks at home isn't cheap. And, depending on the type of mask you like to wear, it can add up over time.

While most KN95 masks are white, stark and devoid of style, one K95 mask gets it. It’s the WWDOLL mask, which offers all the perks of a standard KN95 mask and (wait for it) comes in a multipack with basic black, gray, red, white and navy. At only a little over $1 a pop, this set of 50 should take you far.

$55 $70 at Amazon

Great protection and cool colors. (Photo: Amazon)

WWDOLL masks have five layers of protection: two layers of non-woven cloth, two layers of melt-blown fabric and one layer of hot-air cotton. (The inner layer absorbs moisture from your breath, wicking it away from skin.)

The masks have a 3D design that accommodates the shape of your face to better ensure a snug fit. Elastic ear loops and a metal adjustable nose bridge help make sure your mouth, nose, and chin are well covered. The masks filter out 96.1 percent of particles, putting them on par with N95s.

These sleek masks fold neatly for stress-free stashing. (Photo: Yahoo Life)

People swear by the WWDOLLs in the reviews. “Sturdy construction, more quality appearance than other KN95 masks selling for less,” one five-star reviewer wrote, noting that it “looks great with professional uniforms.” Another said they “like how tight fitting it is.”

One happy customer declared this the “perfect KN95 face mask,” adding, “Very nice price!”

You can say that again. Right now, you can snag a 50-pack of WWDOLL masks for $55 at Amazon. So, whether you’re looking for coverage for yourself or your entire family, you can be protected—and fashionable—clad in basic black or subtle neutrals, for the foreseeable future.

$55 $70 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Health and Wellness

