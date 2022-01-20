The most stylish KN95 masks available! These Amazon finds come in five colors and are on sale for $1 each
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
We're now nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and those masks you loaded up on early on are probably getting a little tattered. Couple that with the rise of Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant that the World Health Organization has named a variant of concern, and now is a good time to make sure your mask stock is refreshed — yes, even if you're fully vaccinated.
Of course, having a ready supply of face masks at home isn't cheap. And, depending on the type of mask you like to wear, it can add up over time.
While most KN95 masks are white, stark and devoid of style, one K95 mask gets it. It’s the WWDOLL mask, which offers all the perks of a standard KN95 mask and (wait for it) comes in a multipack with basic black, gray, red, white and navy. At only a little over $1 a pop, this set of 50 should take you far.
WWDOLL masks have five layers of protection: two layers of non-woven cloth, two layers of melt-blown fabric and one layer of hot-air cotton. (The inner layer absorbs moisture from your breath, wicking it away from skin.)
The masks have a 3D design that accommodates the shape of your face to better ensure a snug fit. Elastic ear loops and a metal adjustable nose bridge help make sure your mouth, nose, and chin are well covered. The masks filter out 96.1 percent of particles, putting them on par with N95s.
People swear by the WWDOLLs in the reviews. “Sturdy construction, more quality appearance than other KN95 masks selling for less,” one five-star reviewer wrote, noting that it “looks great with professional uniforms.” Another said they “like how tight fitting it is.”
One happy customer declared this the “perfect KN95 face mask,” adding, “Very nice price!”
You can say that again. Right now, you can snag a 50-pack of WWDOLL masks for $55 at Amazon. So, whether you’re looking for coverage for yourself or your entire family, you can be protected—and fashionable—clad in basic black or subtle neutrals, for the foreseeable future.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $380 (was $520), amazon.com
Hisense 55-inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV, $450 (was $730), amazon.com
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV, $330 (was $500), amazon.com
Hisense 43-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K Smart TV, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $150 (was $230), amazon.com
Toshiba 50-inch 50C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $370 (was $470), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (was $249), amazon.com
Beats Studio3, $209 (was $350), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds, $107 (was $170), amazon.com
iLuv TB100 Wireless Earbuds, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $110 (was $159), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, $510 (was $649), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, $600 (was $700), amazon.com
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $200 (was $300), amazon.com
Smartphone and tablet deals:
Ohlux Smart WiFi LED Light Bulbs, $25 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Ultraloq Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro + Bridge WiFi Adaptor, $170 with on-page coupon (was $249), amazon.com
Echo 4th Gen, $75 (was $100), amazon.com
Smonet Keyless Entry Smart Fingerprint Biometric Electronic Door Lock with Keypad, $125 (was $400), amazon.com
Govee Smart Light Bulbs, $15 (was $24), amazon.com
Video game deals:
NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4, $70 (was $100), amazon.com
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
The Medium for PlayStation 5, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition, $18 (was $60), amazon.com
NBA 2K22 - PlayStation 4, $25 (was $60), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $320 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $230 (was $320), amazon.com
Shark HZ2002 Vertex Ultralight Corded Stick Vacuum, $230 (was $300), amazon.com
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $108 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Hoover MAXLife Pet Max Complete, $140 (was $180), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans, $24 (was $64.50), amazon.com
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $33 (was $90), amazon.com
Sperry Women's Saltwater Snow Boot, $68 (was $100), amazon.com
Omoone Women's Lounge Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, $40 (was $67), amazon.com
Grecerelle Women's Solid Color Chunky Button Pullover Sweater, $43 (was $60), amazon.com
Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean, $18 (was $36), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer with Fat Reducer, $249 (was $350), amazon.com
Ultrean 8-quart Air Fryer, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
Nuwave Brio 14 Quart Large Capacity 6-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Oven, $120 (was $200), amazon.com
nutribullet Personal Blender, $42 (was $60), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha, $17 (was $25), amazon.com
MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials, $24 (was $30), amazon.com
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $17 with on-page coupon (was $27), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $41 with on-page coupon (was $68), amazon.com
HOOMQING Bed Pillows 2 Pack, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Mellanni King Sheets, $38 (was $51), amazon.com
Columbia Cooling Soft Comfort 3-piece Bedding Set, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Madison Park Tufted Chenille Cotton Comforter All Season King Bedding Set, $100 (was $160), amazon.com
MooMee Bedding Queen Duvet Cover Set, $60 (was $90), amazon.com
Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush with Plastic Tips for Sensitive Dogs and Cats, $13 with code 15G91LDR (was $24), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
Germ-X Hand Sanitizer 4-pack, $22 (was $40), amazon.com
Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $42.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $38 (was $50), amazon.com
GE Digital Thermometer for Adults and Kids, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Life
'Like wearing a cloud’: Amazon shoppers adore this cozy sweatshirt that's on sale for $20
Fur on the sofa — and everywhere else? This 'magical' pet hair remover is now $25 at Amazon
Hot sleeper? The breathable sheets loved by over 85,000 Amazon shoppers are on sale for just $20
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.