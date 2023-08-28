WWD’s Dream Fall 2023 Wardrobe

Introducing WWD’s new series, Add to Cart, as featured in WWD’s August Weekend issue.

Here, WWD has done an edit of the best of the best, dream wardrobe-worthy women’s ready-to-wear and accessory essentials for the fall 2023 season.

First up: denim. Daniel Roseberry’s take on the Canadian tuxedo for Schiaparelli elevates the workwear trend through utility jeans with a cropped jacket while the set’s surrealist, bold gold buttons fastened down the front add a touch of whimsy. All in all, the ideal example of denim that’s both timeless and trend-forward.

Other key fall pieces play into the trend of larger proportions, such as knee-high and over-the-knee boots, as seen on the runway at Chloé by Gabriela Hearst; big sunglasses (a la Givenchy), or oversize bags — the perfect carryall for travel and hybrid work schedules — which made appearances across the global runways at Loewe, Coach, Balmain, Ferragamo, Jil Sander and more.

Go-to outerwear for fall is all about strong shoulders and oversize, impactful silhouettes, such as Anthony Vaccarello’S ’80s-minded rugged leather blouson outerwear for Saint Laurent — it really is the dream jacket of the season.

In the mood for dressing up? Catherine Holstein’s fall Khaite collection provides the ideal mix of the ever-popular quiet luxury movement with a good dose of that downtown New York edge, as seen here from the brand’s leather and forest green shearling elongated tank with leather trousers. For those seeking a more buttoned-up look, Sarah Burton’s pinstriped suiting for Alexander McQueen makes a strong case for sharp tailoring this season.

To round out the dream fall wardrobe, Miu Miu’s classic knits and plush twinsets and Bottega Veneta’s shirting make for the perfect luxury essentials to wear throughout the next few months.

