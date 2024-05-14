Wrestlers, attorneys and more support free laundry service in Jacksonville

At a Jacksonville laundromat, a volunteer handles laundry for a customer at a recent free laundry session organized by the Laundry Project.

Customers at two Jacksonville laundromats got a surprise recently when their laundry was done for free, courtesy of a Tampa nonprofit and volunteers from local lawyer groups and a professional wrestling organization.

Discount Coin Laundry on Soutel Drive and Veterans Coin Laundry on Baymeadows Road hosted the three-hour no-cost laundry service event sponsored by the Laundry Project.

The mission is "easing the financial burden for those forced to choose between feeding their family or cleaning their clothes," according to the nonprofit. "Clean laundry is not just an ongoing financial burden for many families but is also a contributing factor to overall health and wellness."

Jacksonville volunteers posed after washing closes for local laundromat customers, a recent event sponsored by the Laundry Project, a Tampa-based nonprofit.

Also sponsoring the event or providing volunteers was River City Wrestlers Con, Northeast Florida's first pro-wrestling fan convention, as well as the Jacksonville Bar Association/Young Lawyers Section, Jacksonville Women Lawyers Association, Palm Beach Autographs, Odin’s Eye Coffee and Travis Akers.

Send Acts of Kindness submissions to bcravey@jacksonville.com, (904) 359-4109

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville wrestlers, attorneys and others support Laundry Project