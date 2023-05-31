Amazon shoppers are 'blown away' by this $15 hair-thickening set — grab it while it's 50% off

You know that feeling when you look in the mirror and think, "What the heck happened to my hair?" The truth is, it’s common for your coif to eventually lose its original luster and volume. But when your hair gets so thin and lifeless that it’s practically impossible to manage, you might feel desperate for a solution. That’s why we’re so excited about this deal from Amazon. The massively popular hair-thickening shampoo and conditioner set from Wow is just $15 (down from $31). Act fast to snag it while it's half off!

This set has more than 43,000 perfect five-star reviewers. Though there’s no such thing as a miracle product for thinning hair, this shampoo and conditioner duo comes pretty close. Wow Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo uses saw palmetto extract, a plant-based ingredient believed to slow down hair loss and shedding by blocking DHT, the hormone that leads to male pattern baldness. A splash of apple cider vinegar naturally cuts through dirt and product buildup and detoxifies your scalp, unclogging follicles and paving the way for healthy regrowth.

Top it off with Wow Organic Virgin Coconut Oil and Avocado Oil Conditioner and you’ve got the perfect marriage of healthy, natural fats that revive thin, weak hair and give it back that bounce you’ve missed for so long. Both products infuse your existing hair with the vitamins and nutrients it needs to resist breakage.

Wow Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo clarifies your strands and detoxifies your scalp, making way for healthy hair growth. (Photo: Amazon)

“After one wash, my horribly thin, lifeless, practically balding, hair was puffy and bouncy. It looked like I had an entire head of normal hair,” one happy reviewer wrote after trying “every shampoo, every hair tonic ... you name it” and finding their salvation in this Wow duo.

“My entire life, I have plugged the shower drains with my hair loss and always have hair literally wrapped around my fingers during the cream rinse stage,” a fan wrote. “While applying the Wow cream rinse there was no hair loss. ... This is usually my big hair loss time, but there was hardly any hair at all!”

Wow Organic Coconut Oil and Avocado Oil Shampoo is part of the package, too, and uses ingredients that replenish your hair with body and moisture. (Photo: Amazon)

But thinning hair isn’t the only reason customers are so, well, wowed. This shampoo and conditioner are also proven to suppress dandruff and add moisture to even the driest strands.

“My hair is very oily at the scalp and dry at the ends (almost like hay/straw), and I have lots of dandruff,” another fan wrote, providing photographic proof. “This is going to sound cheesy, but 'wow' was my response. My hubby ... didn't notice as much dandruff as I had in the past. I am seriously amazed with this product.”

“As someone with long fine hair with split ends and hair breakage, my hair gets dry and prone to dandruff during winter time,” another wrote. “After initial use of the shampoo and conditioner, I can already tell that it did wonders to my hair. My hair felt like it had been styled and prepped in the salon.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

