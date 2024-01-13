Should You Worry About Nanoplastics in Bottled Water? Here's What a New Study Shows

We take a look at the science for you.

We know that microplastics, nanoplastics and their impact on our bodies is a debated topic, and it may be a worry for you when buying food and drinks in plastic containers and bottles. There’s a new study that could add to these concerns.

This recent research shows that plastic water bottles sold in retail stores could contain more nanoplastics in their liquid than you may assume. Here’s what the science shows and if you should be worried about your daily water habits.

What the Study Shows

Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal this week, researchers at Columbia University were able to introduce new technology that is able to fully analyze the chemical breakdown of nanoparticles found in bottled water. This allows scientists to see and count these nanoparticles as well.

Through this research, it was shown that there’s an estimated 110,000 to 370,000 plastic bits per liter of bottled water. These numbers were approximated after researchers analyzed multiple brands sold in the United States. Furthermore, millions of nanoparticles were found, which includes “inorganic nanoparticles” and plastic particles that weren’t directly studied.

Consuming nanoplastics can be a concern, as recent scientific studies like this 2023 Frontiers review shows plastic’s connection to endocrine disrupting effects, PFAS and forever chemicals are two examples of chemicals that can invade the body’s cells. These chemicals also are associated with long-term problems like hypertension. However, there’s not enough research yet to fully understand nanoplastics' full effects on the body, both short-term and long-term.

Should You Stop Drinking Bottled Water? The Bottom Line

Plastic bottled water is an accessible way for many to consume clean, fresh water in all regions of the world. So it’s important to note that while you may be considering avoiding drinking bottled water, more research is needed to really understand how bottled water can positively or negatively impact your body.

If plastic bottled water is an essential part of your routine and the easiest, most affordable way to have clean water on hand, you should absolutely continue to drink it. We’ll be sure to update you on the latest science at EatingWell. If you don’t need to include plastic bottled water in your routine, consider trying one of these Stanley tumbler dupes that our editors love that will help keep you hydrated all day.

Read the original article on Eating Well.