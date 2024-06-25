World's Tallest Male Dog And 'Best Giant Boy' Dies Just Days After Setting Record

Kevin with owners Tracy and Roger Wolfe and their kids Alexander, 12, and Ava, 10. Guinness World Records

The family of the world’s tallest male dog say they are “devastated” after the Great Dane died just days after he set the record.

Kevin, who measured 7 feet tall when on his hind legs, fell ill and had to undergo unplanned surgery. He died at just 3 years old, Guinness World Records said.

“He was just the best giant boy,” said owner Tracy Wolfe of Iowa. “We are so glad that he was able to break the record and have that light on him. He absolutely adored the attention.”

Kevin, named after Macaulay Culkin’s character in “Home Alone,” claimed the title earlier this month after being measured at 3 feet, 2 inches from his feet to his shoulders, according to Guinness World Records.

He assumed the record from Zeus, another Great Dane, who last year also died at the age of 3.

Tracy added: “I wish these giant breeds, and all dogs, could live longer than they do. It’s never enough time.”

Announcing the news, the Guinness World Records said Kevin brought “endless joy” to Tracy, husband Roger and children Alexander, 12, and Ava, 10.

The family earlier said Kevin was a big fan of snuggles but, despite his size, was “terrified” of a vacuum cleaner and was the “epitome of gentle giant.”

Owner Roger Wolfe with Kevin. Guinness World Records

Related...