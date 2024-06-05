The world’s sweetest, most easygoing cat is looking for a home. Could it be with you?

Gunther

Breed: Domestic shorthair/tabby

Age: 1 year old

The sweetest cat in the world is looking for his forever home.

Gunther is easygoing and super cool. His favorite thing in the world is receiving all the love and attention he can get from his people. He’s incredibly affectionate, soaking in pets and lap cuddles. He enjoys naps in his downtime.

He came to Wayside from a transfer shelter that could no longer care for him, but he’s excited to make Kansas City his home. He is FIV positive, but he has such a long life ahead of him so long as he gets regular vet visits. Another thing to note about Gunther is his foot is deformed, but it doesn’t hold him back. He gets around on it great. Some would say it’s a unique trait. He dreams of finding his forever home, and hopes that’s with you.

Ash

Breed: Mastiff mix

Age: 3 years old

Ash came to Wayside after being rescued from a bad home situation. He’s ready for a peaceful, safe life with his new family.

As you can see, Ash loves his toys, and stuffies are his favorite. With an established routine, he’d be able to pick up his house-training skills very quickly. He is the perfect definition of a “gentle giant” — until he bumps into you accidentally.

He loves training, and enjoys positive reinforcement and treats as encouragement. Ash will be the perfect mix of independent and dependent for someone. He can entertain himself, but he’ll like to spend time with you, too.

He enjoys his walks and would love a fenced backyard to romp around in. All Ash asks for are kids under the age of 9, or dogs, to meet him before going home. He wants to make sure everyone is comfortable with his size and play style. Ready to make memories?

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, visit www.waysidewaifs.org