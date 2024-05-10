Out of this world: New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science opens 'Sci-Fi & Sci-Fact'

May 9—Visitors will follow the science in New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science's latest exhibition.

"Sci-Fi & Sci-Fact" is a traveling exhibit from New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo. It opened on May 4, at the NMMNHS and will be on display through December. It is included with regular museum admission.

The exhibit explores the real-life science behind some of the most famous science fiction stories.

"While many of us enjoy a good science fiction story, we often don't stop to consider the real science and technology that influences them," says Anthony Fiorillo, NMMNHS executive director. " 'Sci-Fi & Sci-Fact' explores the way science and fiction interact with one another, with help from costumes and props from some of our favorite stories."

Matt Celeskey, NMMNHS head of exhibits, says the exhibit is an exploration of how science fiction is informed by science and inspires the science that comes after.

"Real science is the core of what the exhibit is exploring through props and replicas from classic science fiction movies," Celeskey says.

Celeskey says "Sci-Fi & Sci-Fact" explores the ways that science fiction and scientific fact overlap and help create our modern world.

Visitors will be able to learn how Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" has helped save lives.

Guests will also discover how a guy named Hugo laid the groundwork for virtual reality and wireless technology in the early 1900s.

Celeskey says the exhibition presents these stories of scientific advancement alongside a number of costumes and props from popular science fiction movies and TV shows like "Star Wars," "Stranger Things," "Firefly" and "Galaxy Quest" — including a full-size replica of R2-D2.

"Sci-Fi & Sci-Fact" first opened at the New Mexico Museum of Space History in December 2023, quickly becoming a favorite with sci-fi lovers.

The exhibition then traveled to the Governor's Mansion Gallery, which hosts a rotating assortment of artworks on view across the state, earlier this year.

On view in the NMMNHS Space Science wing on the museum's first floor, the new exhibition dovetails with museum-oriented research on Venus, Mars and other elements of our solar system.

There are several dozen props, replicas, as well as publications featured in the exhibit.

Celeskey says some of the items include the first serialized version of "War of the Worlds" from the late 19th century. There are also props from movies in the 2010s and 2020s.

"The exciting thing for visitors is a chance to see the science fiction that so many of us grew up ..." he says. "It's not just for kids. If you ask NASA scientists how they got inspired, most will say that their formative years were spent with science fiction. This genre was a spark for a lot of people. We want visitors to enjoy the pieces and discover some new pieces that will inspire them further."