The World’s Largest Sportfishing Yacht Just Embarked on Its Maiden Voyage

A new ocean predator is now prowling the high seas.

Royal Huisman has officially delivered the world’s largest sportfishing yacht, with the 171-foot Special One departing the Dutch yard on Wednesday for her maiden voyage.

Designed by Dutch naval architects Vripack, Special One is the biggest and most heavily customized sportfisherman ever. The bespoke cruiser, previously known as Project 406, represents the pinnacle of marine engineering and construction. A testament to the quality, the vessel was honored in Robb Report’s Best of the Best awards this year.

The spacious foredeck.

Deemed an “offshore battlewagon” and “sportfisher on steroids,” by Vripack, the 171-footer features six decks, a distinctive long bow, a graceful sheer, and high bulwarks. It also showcases a signature tuna tower that doubles as a prime fishing spot and a viewing platform for guests. The hull and superstructure were both made from Alustar aluminum to keep the yacht as lightweight yet strong as possible.

“This motor yacht project showcases our ability to create custom solutions that perfectly align with our client’s vision,” Royal Huisman CEO Jan Timmerman said in a statement.

Special One Sportfishing Yacht

Designed to meet the needs of a discerning, angling-loving owner, Special One showcases a low and uncluttered aft cockpit with a fighting chair, an open foredeck with oversized sun pads, and a scenic sky lounge. Vripack says the latter is like an extraordinary “theater” in which guests can watch big-game fish leap out of the water. There is an actual outdoor cinema on the foredeck, too. In addition, the vessel is equipped with live bait wells, rod holders, fish freezers, tuna tubes, and a bait-and-tackle room.

Once again penned by Vripack, the interior evokes a penthouse with contemporary decor and sweeping views. The exact layout is still a highly guarded secret, but there is obviously plenty of space for multiple cabins and living areas.

The aft decks.

Special One can really perform on the high seas, too. Royal Huisman says the yacht soared to more than 30 knots during extensive testing and trials on the North Sea. “We are excited to see Special One embark on her journey and provide unforgettable experiences to her owner: the ultimate expression of personal freedom,” adds Timmerman.

Billfish best be prepared for this predator.

