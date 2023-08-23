‘That world has gone’: how robots are replacing talent scouts in the crisis-ridden music industry

On February 21 2002, Mike Smith, a music talent scout for EMI Publishing, arrived at the now-defunct Cherry Jam bar in west London to watch a sold-out gig by up-and-coming indie band The Libertines, who he was keen to sign. Scouring the guest list at the door, Smith spotted the name of a rival Artists & Repertoire – or A&R – scout. The person in question had recently signed hot New York band The Strokes, and Smith was paranoid she’d steal The Libertines from beneath him.

So he convinced a friend to pretend to be his opponent, thereby preventing the real rival from getting into the show. Smith duly signed The Libertines, who became one of the Noughties most successful bands. “The irony was that the gig was absolutely dreadful,” Smith laughs today.

The story is just one of many yarns – and a rare printable one – about the record industry’s fabled A&R men (and they were almost always men) who travelled the length and breadth of the UK in search of the Next Big Thing.

As former A&R man John Niven wrote in his dark music industry novel Kill Your Friends, A&Rs are “the SAS. F------ Delta Force. Our jobs involve making fast decisions with hundreds of thousands, often millions, of pounds at stake.”

Smith, who also signed Blur, Arctic Monkeys, Dave and PJ Harvey, would typically see seven acts a night and sometimes travel hundreds of miles a week. The job begat a particular lifestyle. “It sounds romantic – and to a degree it was romantic – but it was also pretty grim. We weren’t particularly well paid, we were surviving on the free meals we could grab and expenses we could get. It was a lifestyle that was sustainable frequently only through overuse of drink and drugs. And it had tremendous casualties. I lost friends through that lifestyle,” Smith says.

Music talent scout Mike Smith (left) with Damon Albarn of Blur at the A&R Awards

Chris Briggs, an A&R veteran whose signings included Robbie Williams, ABC and Del Amitri, talks of a job that required guile, instinct and 24/7 dedication. “I’d be going to eight gigs a night and a lot of them weren’t in London. I’d drive back from seeing something unsuitable in Workington and listen to John Peel on the radio. Maybe I’d find something on John Peel,” says Briggs, who once took a swing at U2’s manager Paul McGuinness during failed negotiations to sign the Irish band. The culture was unrelenting. “It wasn’t good for your liver. You’d have a pint of beer in every place you went to,” Briggs says.

But the wild days of being an A&R scout appear to be over. The rise of social media and streaming sites like TikTok and Spotify mean that the Next Big Thing is as likely to be found online as on-stage. Some industry insiders talk of labels’ A&R departments being stuffed with desk-based young people analysing internet traffic to uncover future pop stars. Data mining is replacing venue hopping as the modus operandi, people argue.

“It’s all about social media and numbers today,” says Nick Stewart, the A&R man who managed to sign U2. One story currently doing the rounds, perhaps apocryphal, is that an unspecified label held an internal A&R meeting in which not a single piece of music was played – execs simply discussed potential signee’s online traffic figures. So is cold technology really snuffing out the human “sixth sense” that Stewart says is crucial in uncovering the music of tomorrow? Is modern A&R just algorithm and blues?

One thing certainly has changed. According to an A&R executive at a major label, who asked not to be named, bacchanalian excess is finito. “I’ve noticed that the people in their early 20s don’t drink at all. That world has gone. When I started there were crazy tales about A&R people leaving their cars in a garage and forgetting about them for a year. It’s not the same.”

Chris Briggs with Robbie Williams - Hamish Brown

Yet talk of today’s A&Rs being desk-shackled cyborgs is very wide of the mark, this insider says. The role still involves getting out there to identify and sign “unique talent” (he averages three gigs a week). Networking remains crucial.

The A&Rs also help hone a signed artist’s sound, find producers and generally be the musician’s “voice within the label”, just as they always have. What technology does, however, is allow scouts to see early indicators of which unsigned acts are becoming popular.

“You want someone with momentum because creating momentum is the hardest bit. Previously the indicator was live ticket sales – Mumford & Sons were signed when they sold out [north London venue] the Scala – and then it was YouTube views, and then it became Shazam. Now it’s definitely TikTok and Instagram,” the A&R man says. “But all that’s doing is showing you there’s an audience. It all comes down to the music.”

The big record labels use software to trawl the web for hidden unsigned gems early in the process. In 2018 Warner Music Group, one of the “big three” record companies, bought a tech start-up called Sodatone which combs streaming, social media and touring data to “help track early predictors of success”, according to Warner’s annual report. Sony Music, another major, uses a similar software called Whitelist. Talent scouts might still be the SAS of music, then, but there’s a dollop of the IT Crowd thrown in. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now part of their armoury. Perhaps the role should be rechristened “AI&R”.

Briggs says A&Rs’ role has morphed rather than changed. Stewart tells me he used to hold daily surgeries at Island Records where wannabes could demonstrate their talents (“I once had a singing juggler”). Smith would spend whole days driving around London trying to track down red-hot demo tapes. Web-scanning software essentially does this filtering role so the labels don’t have to.

Nicholas Hoult stars as A&R man Steven Stelfox in the film adaptation of Kill Your Friends - Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo

Not that the industry eschews skulduggery, as Smith would tell you. Rather than simply using TikTok to discover artists, labels have been accused of planting already-signed artists on the site to create a fake underground buzz (it’s called “astroturfing” – creating bogus grassroots). In 2021, singer Gayle’s track “abcdefu” became the biggest song in the world after her apparently spontaneous rendition of the unknown track went viral on TikTok. However it transpired that the song had already been recorded and Gayle was already signed to Atlantic Records before the TikTok virality. Such examples of the technological tail wagging the dog are not uncommon.

Technology is therefore useful. But it has made A&Rs’ lives harder too. Thanks to the internet, talent scouting is no longer solely labels’ domain. Last year Spotify reportedly gained a US patent for software that could predict which unknown artists were “likely to break” on its platform. The streamer could then cut “promotional and recording deals” with the artists, according to reports. In other words, streamers are doing what labels once did.

Then there’s the deluge. Thanks to technology, 100,000 new tracks flood streaming services daily. Wading through the swamp takes time and effort. “There’s a lot more bad music,” the A&R tells me. Smith says the internet in general has changed talent spotting from a “20-piece jigsaw to a 1,000-piece one”.

All of which probably means that skilled record label talent scouts are more important than ever – reports of the death of the A&R man seem premature.

“Often it is possible to be misled by analytics,” says Smith. “I still massively believe that it’s vital for a human being to be making the decisions behind all of this.”

