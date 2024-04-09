The world’s best cruises for 2024

New Year’s resolutions to embark on a new diet or make use of that expensive gym subscription are so dull it’s little wonder they fall by the wayside within weeks. But a promise to do something really different when it comes to holidaying on the high seas? Now that is a resolution worth keeping. And with so much going on in the world of cruising, this is certainly the year to do it.

There are sparkling new ocean and river ships to discover, voyages for families, sybarites and wine lovers, and adventures to exotic lands where few have ever set foot. You can go diving with sharks, celebrate Thanksgiving in the home of jazz, learn about the night sky with astronomers, and practise yoga under the Adriatic sun – there’s something for every type of cruise fanatic. And if you’re yet to catch the bug? With so much to choose from, it’s only a matter of time.

Here are the best voyages on offer in 2024.

Australia

Cruise the Kimberley

Good news for Seabourn fans who shiver at the thought of a cruise to the South Pole; its ultra-luxury expedition ship Pursuit is going in search of heat, saltwater crocodiles and ancient rock art on its debut in the Kimberley. The Waterfalls and Wandjinas adventure takes you through the remote region, which is more than three times the size of England but home to barely 40,000 people. Sailings between Broome and Darwin depart from June to August and promise to thrill with a visit to Horizontal Falls, taking in reefs that seem to rise from the ocean and optional helicopter rides over the rainforest.

Book it: Seabourn offers the 10-night Waterfalls and Wandjinas adventure from £7,799pp.

Seabourne's ultra-luxury expedition ship Pursuit will make its debut in the Kimberley, Australia - Alamy

Have a whale of a time

Small ship specialist Coral Expeditions has teamed up with the Australian Geographic Society for a Whales and Trails of Western Australia expedition, which pairs wineries, coastal walks, wildflowers and the white sands of Lucky Bay with (hopefully) sightings of migratory humpback, southern right and blue whales. Expect daily lectures on board and swim and snorkel stops in quiet bays. The cruise, from Fremantle to Esperance and back, sets sail aboard the 120-passenger Coral Adventurer.

Book it: Coral Expeditions offers the 10-night Whales and Trails of Western Australia expedition from £4,805pp; departs October 5.

Antarctica

Expedition to the South Pole

Adventurous souls can follow in the footsteps of Australian explorer and scientist Sir Douglas Mawson on an epic 25-day expedition Scenic voyage to the eastern side of Antarctica next winter. Travel in the lap of luxury aboard Scenic Eclipse – a discovery yacht – with no more than 200 other passengers. The cruise starts in Milford Sound, New Zealand, and ends in Hobart, Tasmania. Spend 10 days exploring the icy wastes of the White Continent that hundreds of thousands of penguins call home.

Book it: Scenic offers the 25-day Mawson’s Antarctica: Along the East Coast from £23,700pp; departs December 15. Learn more about Antarctica with our expert guide.

Wrap up warm for an epic expedition to the eastern side of Antarctica with Scenic - Roger Pimenta/Scenic Eclipse

Affordable Antarctica

Cruising to Antarctica might be thrilling, but the price tag can be enough to give you the chills. Princess Cruises’ new 17-night voyages from Buenos Aires won’t break the bank but includes four days’ scenic cruising in the White Continent. True you can’t step ashore – that’s only allowed if ships have 500 passengers or less – but you’ll see loads of penguins and, with luck, whales. Once Antarctica is ticked off the list, Sapphire Princess heads to Stanley for a day in the Falkland Islands.

Book it: Princess Cruises offers the 17-day Antarctica cruise from £1,699pp; departs December 1 and 18.

Africa and the Indian Ocean

Animal magic

Safaris, cities and plenty of culture await on Azamara Cruises’ 15-night voyage around South Africa in December. The cruise, round-trip from Cape Town, calls into Durban and Mossel Bay, and includes two days in Richards Bay, from where passengers can head off on an overnight safari to Thanda private game reserve or go in search of hippos on a cruise through the wetlands. There’s also a free-for-everyone AzAmazing Evening of music, culture and tradition at Port Elizabeth. The cruise is on Azamara Quest, a small ship holding just over 700 passengers.

Book it: Azamara Cruises offers a 15-night South Africa Intensive Voyage departing December 20 from £2,413pp. Plan the perfect trip to Cape Town with our guide.

Sail the eclectic Indian Ocean

If Dubai’s city of superlatives doesn’t impress, giant tortoises in the Seychelles surely will. Norwegian Cruise Line’s 14-day voyage from Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, to Doha in Qatar is a cornucopia of contrasts, pairing Middle Eastern culture in the United Arab Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Muscat in Oman with rainforests and volcanoes in Reunion, lemur spotting in Nosy Be in Madagascar, and high-energy rock shows on the 2,340-passenger Norwegian Dawn.

Book it: Norwegian Cruise Line offers the 14-day Seychelles, Madagascar, Oman and UAE cruise from £1,289pp; departs ​December 8.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a voyage from Dubai to Port Louis, Mauritius - Norwegian Cruise Line

Asia

Expand your horizons

Proving education can be fun, SeaTrek Sailing Adventures has created two new family-friendly holidays that will have children, teens and parents spying dragons, swimming with whale sharks, and hunting bugs and butterflies as they sail around the islands along Indonesia’s Ring of Fire. Learn about wildlife and conservation with UK naturalists Ray and Angela Hale. The round-trip cruises from Komodo Island are aboard the Ombak Putih, a traditional Indonesian sailing ship that holds just 24 passengers.

Book it: Stubborn Mule Travel offers SeaTrek’s nine-day Whale Sharks, Corals and Dragons adventure from £6,465pp including flights; departs July 30 and August 10; flights depart UK July 28 or August 8.

Meander the Mekong

You can never have too much of a good thing. Which is why Emerald Cruises has added two days to its one-week voyages on the Mekong River in Cambodia and Vietnam this year, aboard Emerald Harmony, and renamed them Meandering Majestic Mekong. The extra time allows for new excursions that will see passengers visit incense factories, schools and temples, and ride in cyclos (think carts pulled by pedal bikes). Familiar favourites will also remain, such as sightseeing in Phnom Penh by tuk-tuk after dark, tours to the Khmer Rouge Killing Fields and explorations of local markets.

Book it: Emerald Cruises offers the 10-day Meandering Majestic Mekong cruise from £2,734pp; departs August–October.

Cruise the Mekong River with Emerald Harmony

Expect the unexpected

Guest chef restaurateur Jean-Francoise Piege will be joining passengers on French cruise line Ponant’s gastronomy and wine-themed voyage around Japan’s Seto Inland Sea this autumn. This one-off adventure, on Le Soleal, an elegant small ship that holds just 264 passengers, starts in Kobe and ends in Fukuoka after a week exploring temples and shrines, visiting art galleries and learning about samurai warriors on calls into traditional villages and towns where few tourists ever set foot. There is also a day in the South Korean city of Yeosu.

Book it: Ponant offers the seven-night Expedition in the Seto Inland Sea from £5,350pp; departs October 3.

North America

Disney has a new island

Be among the first to step ashore on Lookout Cay, a new private island Disney Cruise Line is opening in the Bahamas this summer. The island newbie has beaches, water slides and three bars exclusively for adults. Disney Fantasy’s 10-night Southern Caribbean voyage also visits Antigua, St Lucia, Dominica and the British Virgin Islands. And just when you think it can’t get better, there’s also a day of splash-tastic family fun at Castaway Cay, Disney’s current long-standing private island.

Book it: Disney Cruise Line offers the 10-night Southern Caribbean voyage from £9,042 (for two adults and one child sharing an inside cabin); departs Port Canaveral July 25.

Disney Cruise Line will open a new island in the Bahamas this summer - Disney

Down Mexico way

Ever wondered what Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, the Sea of Cortez and cliff divers have in common? Carnival Cruise Line’s one-week Mexican Riviera voyages has the answer. The new Carnival Firenze launches in April under a Carnival Fun Italian Style moniker that pairs Carnival’s non-stop family entertainment, teppanyaki dining and adults-only retreat with decor that mimics Florence’s Piazza Duomo and bars serving Italian fine wines. The ship will visit Puerto Vallarta (where Burton and Taylor owned a house), Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas this summer.

Book it: Carnival Cruise Line offers the seven-day Mexican Riviera from £479pp; departs August–November.

Give thanks on the Mississippi

Elvis, the American Civil War and soul food are the ultimate combination on American Cruise Lines’ river boat American Symphony as it navigates the mighty Mississippi from New Orleans to Memphis this year. There are plenty of departures to choose from, but opt for the November 26 date through Fred Holidays and you’ll enjoy the first three nights in the Big Easy to coincide with the annual Thanksgiving Parade. This is when the French Quarter comes alive with colour, floats parade through the streets and the music of marching bands fills the air. A final night in Memphis also offers time to get down with the blues on Beale Street.

Book it: Fred Holidays offers 11 nights departing from the UK on November 2626 from £5,699pp including flights and cruise.

Enjoy an elegant river boat experience onboard American Symphony

Northern Europe

Celebrate the best of British

The Queen Anne – Cunard’s first new cruise ship in 12 years – is set to launch this year. Join the circumnavigation of the UK in May and you’ll experience the vessel’s first-ever British Isles voyage. Celebrating the best of Britain and Ireland, there’ll be talks about the island’s history and heritage, celebration menus, British and Irish entertainment and a day in Liverpool – Cunard’s base until 1967 – along with other port favourites including Edinburgh, Kirkwall and Belfast.

Book it: Cunard’s 14-night British Isles Festival Voyage costs from £1,489pp; departs Southampton May 24.

Northern lights

Still struggling to know your Big Dipper from your Boötes? You need Havila Voyages’ new 11-night astronomy-themed cruise along the Norwegian coast from Bergen to Kirkenes and back departing October 30. It will be joined by Ian Ridpath, editor of the Oxford Dictionary of Astronomy, who will give exclusive lectures on a wide range of subjects including the Northern Lights, comets, the stars, eclipses of the sun and moon and the Apollo space missions. He will also spend evenings on deck with guests searching for the aurora borealis.

Book it: Havila Voyages offers an 11-night astronomy adventure from £1,243pp including access to the lectures, departing October 30. Learn more about planning the ultimate trip to see the Northern Lights in our expert guide.

A journey to remember

How better to mark the anniversary of the D-Day landings of June 6 2044 than on a cruise ship anchored off the Normandy beaches exactly 80 years after British, Canadian and American troops landed there to begin the long push to free Europe from Nazi occupation. Board Ambassador Cruise Line’s ship Ambition from Bristol and experience a remembrance service on board, as well as talks by former brigadier Philip Sanders. The itinerary also includes favourites such as Guernsey, Le Havre and the Isles of Scilly.

Book it: Ambassador Cruise Line offers the six-night D-Day 80th Anniversary Voyage from £619pp; departs June 2.

Europe and the Mediterranean

A decadent debut

One year on from storming onto the cruise scene with luxury new ship Explora I, Explora Journeys is doing it again. Explora II makes its debut in August with the same leafy conservatory, art-deco look and restaurant, complete with rolling menus devised by some of the world’s most celebrated chefs. Bag the maiden cruise, from Barcelona to Civitavecchia (Rome), to visit the French and Italian Riviera favourites of Portofino and Monte Carlo. Round off a day of exploring the maze-like streets of Porto Santo Stefano, Italy, with a glass or two of chianti.

Book it: Explora Journeys offers the eight-night Journey from Barcelona to Rome from £4,375pp; departs August 11.

The new Explora II ship will visit French and Italian Riviera favourites - Explora Journeys

Get in the Olympic spirit

Inspired by this summer’s Paris Olympics, Variety Cruises’ Antiquity to Byzantium voyages around the Peloponnese visiting Olympia, home of the ancient Olympic Games, where only men could compete and Greeks gathered for five days of competition and partying. Sailing from Marina Zea in Piraeus on Galileo, a small ship for just 49 passengers, the cruises are accompanied by Greek historian Eugenia Alexiadou and include calls into Nafplion and Itia for excursions to ancient the cities of Mycenae and Delphi,

Book it: Variety Voyages offers a 10-nights Antiquity to Byzantium cruise from £1,921pp, including flights, two pre-cruise nights in Athens and excursions; departures October 23 and 30, and November 11.

Cycle the Saône

Who said that river cruising had to be slow-paced? Join AmaWaterways’ new seven-night Flavours of Burgundy cruise on the Saône between Dijon and Lyon and take advantage of the guided bike rides on offer – taking active sorts up to 30km along the river banks. If that sounds too much like hard work, there are also walking and wine-tasting tours, as well as Lyonnaise specialities to savour on a foodie excursion to famed Les Halles market in Lyon.

Book it: AmaWaterways offers the seven-night Flavours of Burgundy aboard the AmaCello from £4,051pp including flights; 12 departures between May 2 and September 26.

See another side of Burgundy with AmaWaterways - AmaWaterways

Channel your inner warrior

Not content with its three new wine-themed cruises in 2024, Sail Croatia has added a new sailing for those who fancy practising their warrior poses while taking in views of the Dalmatian Coast. Sailings are all from Split to Dubrovnik aboard the 38-passenger yacht cruiser Almissa. Activities include sunrise and sunset yoga sessions on the sundeck hosted by a certified instructor, as well as yoga in a vineyard in Hvar before a wine-tasting and traditional Croatian dinner.

Book it: Sail Croatia offers its seven-night Yoga Cruise from £1,329pp; departs September 7. Plan the perfect trip to Dubrovnik with our expert guide.

Partake in sunrise and sunset yoga sessions on the sundeck with Sail Croatia - Sail Croatia

A moment to Enjoy

Castles, cathedrals and colourful Christmas markets are among the many enticing sights as Viva Cruises’ new river ship Viva Enjoy sets sail on a 12-night maiden voyage from Frankfurt to Nuremburg via Vienna this winter. You’ll sail over the Franconian Alps by way of 16 locks on the Main-Danube Canal, cruise the Main and Danube rivers, taste smoked beer in Bamberg and have a day in Nuremberg, where an excellent Documentation Centre charts the rise of Hitler and life under the Nazis.

Book it: Viva Cruises (0330 818 7271) offers the 12-night Maiden Voyage Viva Enjoy cruise from £1,885pp; departs November 25.

*All cruise prices exclude flights unless otherwise stated.

‘This story was first published in February 2024 and has been revised and updated.

