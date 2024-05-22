The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Just Revealed Its Runners-Up for 2024

In anticipation of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants reveal in Las Vegas next month, the organization has announced which establishments didn’t quite make the cut.

On Wednesday, the group named the extended list of Nos. 51 to 100, with a dozen new restaurants making the grade. In total, the spots encompass 23 different territories across six continents, with Europe leading the way with an impressive 23 restaurants on the list. The highest new entry is Italy’s Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler at No. 52.

“This year’s extended list is a true representation of global gastronomy,” William Drew, the director of content for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, said in a statement. “With restaurants located across six continents, we’re thrilled to see so many new entries from exciting names that are making their mark on the dining world.”

A dish from Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler

While the new entries are notable, they may be eclipsed by the former top spots that have fallen quite far in the rankings. Seven restaurants that broke into last year’s top 50 have since dropped into the runner-up list, including Spain’s Mugaritz, which came in at No. 31 in 2023 but is now slotted at No. 81. Elsewhere, London’s Clove Club declined from No. 38 to No. 80, while New York’s Le Bernardin drooped from No. 44 to No. 71. The other spots that have lost some of their former glory are Italy’s Le Calandre, Bogotá’s Leo, Dubai’s Orfali Bros Bistro, and France’s La Grenouillère.

Beyond those establishments, a whopping 22 restaurants from last year’s runner-up list no longer appear on this year’s ranking. While that could mean they’re being elevated to the crème de la crème of 2024, it could also portend the end of their world-best rating—at least for now. Notably, three U.S. establishments from last year are gone: New York’s Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare (which has had a rocky run over the past year or so) and California’s SingleThread and Saison. But the list did gain Smyth in Chicago at No. 90, and New York’s Cosme just made the cut at No. 99 (formerly the top-ranked restaurant in America).

The chefs who don’t see their restaurant on the runner-up list are likely waiting with bated breath for the June 5 ceremony in Sin City. Until then, though, it’s a gamble what the World’s 50 Best Restaurants will bring.

The World’s Best Restaurants, Nos. 51 to 100

51. Le Calandre, Rubano

52. Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler, Brunico

53. Leo, Bogotá

54. Kadeau, Copenhagen

55. Mérito, Lima

56. Narisawa, Tokyo

57. Potong, Bangkok

58. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro

59. Enigma, Barcelona

60. Fyn, Cape Town

61. Nuema, Quito

62. Coda, Berlin

63. Bozar, Brussels

64. Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai

65. Brat, London

66. La Cime, Osaka

67. Alcalde, Guadalajara

68. Burnt Ends, Singapore

69. Fu He Hui, Shanghai

70. Le Doyenné, Saint-Vrain

71. Le Bernardin, New York

72. Aponiente, El Puerto de Santa María

73. Mil, Cusco

74. Nusara, Bangkok

75. Ernst, Berlin

76. Flocons de Sel, Megève

77. La Grenouillère, La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil

78. Masque, Mumbai

79. Alléno Paris Au Pavillon Ledoyen, Paris

80. The Clove Club, London

81. Mugaritz, San Sebastián

82. Sud 777, Mexico City

83. Willem Hiele, Oudenburg

84. Restaurant Jan, Munich

85. Ceto, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin

86. Mosu, Seoul

87. Lyle’s, London

88. Tantris, Munich

89. Indian Accent, New Delhi

90. Smyth, Chicago

91. Neolokal, Istanbul

92. Labyrinth, Singapore

93. Sazenka, Tokyo

94. Mountain, London

95. Meta, Singapore

96. Onjium, Seoul

97. Core by Clare Smyth, London

98. Saint Peter, Sydney

99. Cosme, New York

100. Fauna, Valle De Guadalupe

