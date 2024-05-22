The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Just Revealed Its Runners-Up for 2024
In anticipation of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants reveal in Las Vegas next month, the organization has announced which establishments didn’t quite make the cut.
On Wednesday, the group named the extended list of Nos. 51 to 100, with a dozen new restaurants making the grade. In total, the spots encompass 23 different territories across six continents, with Europe leading the way with an impressive 23 restaurants on the list. The highest new entry is Italy’s Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler at No. 52.
More from Robb Report
A $400 Pineapple Is the Latest Entrant in the World of Luxury Fruit
This Florida Fine Dining Restaurant Garnished Dishes With Ferns That Dogs May Have Peed On
“This year’s extended list is a true representation of global gastronomy,” William Drew, the director of content for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, said in a statement. “With restaurants located across six continents, we’re thrilled to see so many new entries from exciting names that are making their mark on the dining world.”
While the new entries are notable, they may be eclipsed by the former top spots that have fallen quite far in the rankings. Seven restaurants that broke into last year’s top 50 have since dropped into the runner-up list, including Spain’s Mugaritz, which came in at No. 31 in 2023 but is now slotted at No. 81. Elsewhere, London’s Clove Club declined from No. 38 to No. 80, while New York’s Le Bernardin drooped from No. 44 to No. 71. The other spots that have lost some of their former glory are Italy’s Le Calandre, Bogotá’s Leo, Dubai’s Orfali Bros Bistro, and France’s La Grenouillère.
Beyond those establishments, a whopping 22 restaurants from last year’s runner-up list no longer appear on this year’s ranking. While that could mean they’re being elevated to the crème de la crème of 2024, it could also portend the end of their world-best rating—at least for now. Notably, three U.S. establishments from last year are gone: New York’s Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare (which has had a rocky run over the past year or so) and California’s SingleThread and Saison. But the list did gain Smyth in Chicago at No. 90, and New York’s Cosme just made the cut at No. 99 (formerly the top-ranked restaurant in America).
The chefs who don’t see their restaurant on the runner-up list are likely waiting with bated breath for the June 5 ceremony in Sin City. Until then, though, it’s a gamble what the World’s 50 Best Restaurants will bring.
The World’s Best Restaurants, Nos. 51 to 100
51. Le Calandre, Rubano
52. Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler, Brunico
53. Leo, Bogotá
54. Kadeau, Copenhagen
55. Mérito, Lima
56. Narisawa, Tokyo
57. Potong, Bangkok
58. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro
59. Enigma, Barcelona
60. Fyn, Cape Town
61. Nuema, Quito
62. Coda, Berlin
63. Bozar, Brussels
64. Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai
65. Brat, London
66. La Cime, Osaka
67. Alcalde, Guadalajara
68. Burnt Ends, Singapore
69. Fu He Hui, Shanghai
70. Le Doyenné, Saint-Vrain
71. Le Bernardin, New York
72. Aponiente, El Puerto de Santa María
73. Mil, Cusco
74. Nusara, Bangkok
75. Ernst, Berlin
76. Flocons de Sel, Megève
77. La Grenouillère, La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil
78. Masque, Mumbai
79. Alléno Paris Au Pavillon Ledoyen, Paris
80. The Clove Club, London
81. Mugaritz, San Sebastián
82. Sud 777, Mexico City
83. Willem Hiele, Oudenburg
84. Restaurant Jan, Munich
85. Ceto, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin
86. Mosu, Seoul
87. Lyle’s, London
88. Tantris, Munich
89. Indian Accent, New Delhi
90. Smyth, Chicago
91. Neolokal, Istanbul
92. Labyrinth, Singapore
93. Sazenka, Tokyo
94. Mountain, London
95. Meta, Singapore
96. Onjium, Seoul
97. Core by Clare Smyth, London
98. Saint Peter, Sydney
99. Cosme, New York
100. Fauna, Valle De Guadalupe
Best of Robb Report
Why a Heritage Turkey Is the Best Thanksgiving Bird—and How to Get One
The 10 Best Wines to Pair With Steak, From Cabernet to Malbec
Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.