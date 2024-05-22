The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Just Revealed Its Runners-Up for 2024

Tori Latham
·3 min read

In anticipation of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants reveal in Las Vegas next month, the organization has announced which establishments didn’t quite make the cut.

On Wednesday, the group named the extended list of Nos. 51 to 100, with a dozen new restaurants making the grade. In total, the spots encompass 23 different territories across six continents, with Europe leading the way with an impressive 23 restaurants on the list. The highest new entry is Italy’s Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler at No. 52.

More from Robb Report

“This year’s extended list is a true representation of global gastronomy,” William Drew, the director of content for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, said in a statement. “With restaurants located across six continents, we’re thrilled to see so many new entries from exciting names that are making their mark on the dining world.”

A dish from Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler
A dish from Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler

While the new entries are notable, they may be eclipsed by the former top spots that have fallen quite far in the rankings. Seven restaurants that broke into last year’s top 50 have since dropped into the runner-up list, including Spain’s Mugaritz, which came in at No. 31 in 2023 but is now slotted at No. 81. Elsewhere, London’s Clove Club declined from No. 38 to No. 80, while New York’s Le Bernardin drooped from No. 44 to No. 71. The other spots that have lost some of their former glory are Italy’s Le Calandre, Bogotá’s Leo, Dubai’s Orfali Bros Bistro, and France’s La Grenouillère.

Beyond those establishments, a whopping 22 restaurants from last year’s runner-up list no longer appear on this year’s ranking. While that could mean they’re being elevated to the crème de la crème of 2024, it could also portend the end of their world-best rating—at least for now. Notably, three U.S. establishments from last year are gone: New York’s Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare (which has had a rocky run over the past year or so) and California’s SingleThread and Saison. But the list did gain Smyth in Chicago at No. 90, and New York’s Cosme just made the cut at No. 99 (formerly the top-ranked restaurant in America).

The chefs who don’t see their restaurant on the runner-up list are likely waiting with bated breath for the June 5 ceremony in Sin City. Until then, though, it’s a gamble what the World’s 50 Best Restaurants will bring.

The World’s Best Restaurants, Nos. 51 to 100

  • 51. Le Calandre, Rubano

  • 52. Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler, Brunico

  • 53. Leo, Bogotá

  • 54. Kadeau, Copenhagen

  • 55. Mérito, Lima

  • 56. Narisawa, Tokyo

  • 57. Potong, Bangkok

  • 58. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro

  • 59. Enigma, Barcelona

  • 60. Fyn, Cape Town

  • 61. Nuema, Quito

  • 62. Coda, Berlin

  • 63. Bozar, Brussels

  • 64. Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai

  • 65. Brat, London

  • 66. La Cime, Osaka

  • 67. Alcalde, Guadalajara

  • 68. Burnt Ends, Singapore

  • 69. Fu He Hui, Shanghai

  • 70. Le Doyenné, Saint-Vrain

  • 71. Le Bernardin, New York

  • 72. Aponiente, El Puerto de Santa María

  • 73. Mil, Cusco

  • 74. Nusara, Bangkok

  • 75. Ernst, Berlin

  • 76. Flocons de Sel, Megève

  • 77. La Grenouillère, La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil

  • 78. Masque, Mumbai

  • 79. Alléno Paris Au Pavillon Ledoyen, Paris

  • 80. The Clove Club, London

  • 81. Mugaritz, San Sebastián

  • 82. Sud 777, Mexico City

  • 83. Willem Hiele, Oudenburg

  • 84. Restaurant Jan, Munich

  • 85. Ceto, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin

  • 86. Mosu, Seoul

  • 87. Lyle’s, London

  • 88. Tantris, Munich

  • 89. Indian Accent, New Delhi

  • 90. Smyth, Chicago

  • 91. Neolokal, Istanbul

  • 92. Labyrinth, Singapore

  • 93. Sazenka, Tokyo

  • 94. Mountain, London

  • 95. Meta, Singapore

  • 96. Onjium, Seoul

  • 97. Core by Clare Smyth, London

  • 98. Saint Peter, Sydney

  • 99. Cosme, New York

  • 100. Fauna, Valle De Guadalupe

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.