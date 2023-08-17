The World’s 10 Most Adventurous Cities to Visit in Your Lifetime

For some, the ideal vacation looks like lounging on the beach or tanning by a swimming pool. For others, the best part about traveling is exploring museums and cultural attractions. However, if you’re more interested in experiencing the adventure of a lifetime on your next trip, there are some destinations that simply cannot be missed. These cities, located across every corner of the globe, are some of the world’s most adventurous, and are perfectly suited to those looking to add a little thrill into their next vacation.

Bend, Oregon, USA

Home to the Cascade Mountain Range, Tumalo Mountain Trail, and Elk Lake, Bend is a city made for hiking and water activities. Drive along the Cascade Lakes National Scenic Byway for breathtaking scenic views, and when you’re done check out one of more than 30 local breweries unique to the Bend area.

Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town has it all–stunning white beaches, verdant green mountains, and glistening clear waters–making it the ideal place to enjoy adventure activities like kitesurfing, sea kayaking, and snorkeling. Hikers will also revel in Cape Town’s multitude of gorgeous hiking trails, which are best enjoyed in the Spring.

Phong Nha, Vietnam

Home to over 300 limestone caves, one of which is the largest cave in the world, Phong Nha, Vietnam is the perfect city for explorers and wanderers alike. When you’re not visiting caves, you can have fun ziplining, kayaking, and cycling before hitting up the Botanic Garden to check out a waterfall.

Bir Billing, India

Bir Billing was once a small village, but has evolved into one of the world’s premiere locations for paragliding. Visitors can learn to paraglide at one of the city’s many paragliding schools, and take to the gorgeous skies once they earn their license.

Sydney, Australia

Located on the eastern coast of Australia, Sydney is known for its stunning beaches and waterfront destinations, such as Circular Quay. Visitors to Circular Quay can climb to the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, which lies right beside the famed Sydney Opera House. Sydney is also home to a number of national parks and opportunities to enjoy water activities like snorkeling and scuba diving.

Jinja, Uganda

Jinja is home to the source of the Nile River, which makes it the perfect place to enjoy a wide array of water activities. Visitors can enjoy extreme kayaking, white water rafting, or tubing. Jinja is also an excellent place to enjoy horseback riding and bungee jumping.

Cusco, Peru

Visitors to Cusco can enjoy trekking through the Andean Mountains in which they can explore the Sacred Valley and the Rainbow Mountain. One of Cusco’s most famed attractions is the Inca Trail, which is a 4-day journey through what was once known as the Inca Empire.

Bergen, Norway

Bergen is an adventurer’s paradise with seemingly endless opportunities to enjoy activities like kayaking, river rafting, and climbing. Visitors can hike through incredible scenery like fjords, rapids, waterfalls, and glaciers.

Bovec, Slovenia

Slovenia, which is located in the Julian Alps, is a hub of adventurous activity, with gorges, waterfalls, and the Soca River all within reach. Visitors can enjoy mountain biking, hiking, white water rafting, kayaking and rock climbing all within the city limits.

Valdez, Alaska, USA

If you’ve ever imagined going kayaking surrounded by icebergs, Valdez is worth visiting. Adventure awaits in this city that is home to glaciers, powerful rivers, and icy waters, which lend themselves to white water rafting and many other popular winter sports.

