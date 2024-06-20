Workshop Pilates offers more than 'cookie cutter' fitness classes

A portrait of Ariel Schwartz (left) and Jackie Parks at the Workshop Pilates on June 14, 2024, in Phoenix.

Opening a fitness studio two months before a pandemic effectively shut down much of the world wasn’t ideal.

In fact, The Workshop Pilates co-owner Ariel Schwartz recalls the experience a bit more vividly.

“It was a bit soul-crushing,” said Schwartz, who opened her Scottsdale-based reformer pilates studio with business partner, friend and fellow instructor Jackie Parks in January 2020. “We had clients who followed us and immediately we had a community and grew quickly.”

In that first year, their studio opened and closed five times thanks to mandated shutdowns, clients reporting they had COVID-19 and every member of their small staff getting sick at some point. While big box fitness chains had set protocols and guidelines of how to operate, being a boutique business meant they relied on trial and error.

“It was challenging… we were in a gray area,” Schwartz said. “Our mission is to always do what’s best for our clients and that was put to the test very quickly.”

Aaliyah Becton picks-up mats at the Workshop Pilates on June 14, 2024, in Phoenix.

However, when restrictions eased and more people started to get immunity, people wanted to get back out into the world and be around others. By that time, pilates found a larger following with those discovering it through online and streaming workouts while stuck at home.

This, along with The Workshop being a small, independently-owned studio where equipment was spaced out and more diligent safety measures they could see, proved to be a winning trio that propelled the young business’ growth.

“Mat pilates could be done at home. When (the restrictions) ended, people were ready to venture out and pilates were at the forefront of their minds,” Schwartz said.

That original McCormick Ranch location was followed by a second in north Scottsdale in 2023. In May, a third studio opened in Phoenix in the Arcadia area offering the Valley’s first infrared-heated mat pilates class in addition to reformer pilates offered at the Scottsdale studios.

A portrait of Ariel Schwartz (left) and Jackie Parks in the Heated Mat Room at the Workshop Pilates on June 14, 2024, in Phoenix.

The 95-degree ambiance creates a detoxifying workout while using warmth to improve flexibility and cardiovascular conditioning.

At the end of 2020, The Workshop had about 50 members, Schwartz said. Today there are nearly 500 members, plus customers who drop in for $35, or buy a package of 10 or 20 classes for $275 or $500, respectively. The business’ profit has doubled year over year since opening.

The Workshop’s newest location is housed in a 1917 structure that originally served as a meeting space for pioneer women to discuss politics, agriculture, education, music and art. In the 21st Century, it was previously occupied by the Madison Improvement Club.

Schwartz and Parks had been looking for a spot that could accommodate heated classes and the layout of the building fit. The historic aspect was a bonus.

“That was part of the appeal,” Schwartz said. “The history and the design were intriguing.”

The Reformer Room at the Workshop Pilates on June 14, 2024, in Phoenix.

For two years, Christie Stormer has been faithfully attending classes at both Scottsdale studios and has recently added the new Phoenix spot to her rotation.

She sought a local fitness class that wasn’t cookie-cutter. She also wanted to be challenged by instructors.

“I want someone to kick my ass… which just happened this morning,” said Stormer, who lives in Scottsdale. “I feel like it’s refreshing, challenging and individualized. You see people of all ages… women in their 70s every single day, and they’re killing it.”

Stormer appreciates the community Schwartz and Parks have created from the instructors to her fellow workout classmates. She’s made friends and even networking connections.

A portrait of Ariel Schwartz (left) and Jackie Parks in the Heated Mat Room at the Workshop Pilates on June 14, 2024, in Phoenix.

“Going in is always fun,” said Stormer, who likes seeing Schwartz and Parks onsite. “I’m glad I see the owners every day. They really just try to take care of people.”

Schwartz met Parks while both were teaching pilates at another studio and became fast friends.

Prior to their fitness careers, Schwartz used her accounting degree to work in audit and consulting. Parks was in graphic design. They had both made the transition to teaching pilates full-time by the time their paths crossed.

They realized they shared the same vision for the industry they grew to love. A place that accommodate both group and private one-on-one classes in an aesthetically pleasing environment, and challenging classes that could be modified with a staff of teachers holding comprehensive certifications were among them.

“We were passionate about creating a space that fills gaps we saw in the market,” Schwartz said. “We wanted to foster a sense of community for people.”

They chose The Workshop as their studio’s name to reflect a model that would encompass not just classes but a welcoming space where clients could ask wellness questions and host social events where everyone could mingle other than in a class setting.

Schwartz credited her staff’s attention to clients and making personal connections that people craved coming out of the pandemic with sparking the company’s growth despite a rough start.

In that first year, Schwartz found out she was pregnant with her son. Parks has a young daughter. This, Schwartz believes, went a long way in strengthening support even through rocky times.

“They saw us as working moms. We focus on everyone feeling good about their bodies, and whatever that means for them in that class.” Schwartz said. “They believed in us and kept faith in us to make them feel good.”

What: The Workshop Pilates

Where: Scottsdale, Phoenix

Employees: 34

Interesting stat: The pilates and yoga studios industry was valued at $15.8 billion in 2023, according to business industry resource IBISWorld.

Details: theworkshoppilates.com

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How Workshop Pilates recovered from 'soul crushing' 2020 opening