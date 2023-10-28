It Works! This TikTok-Viral Concealer Actually Hid My Dark Circles and Blemishes

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It blurs and brightens in one step.

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

These days, I've been skipping my foundation and skin tints, instead opting for a bit of concealer to camouflage my imperfections. However, it's not easy to find a formula that fits all my needs: I want coverage without the weight and prefer formulas infused with skincare ingredients. That's precisely what I got with Makeup By Mario SurrealSkin Awakening Concealer.

After watching influencer Mikayla Nogueira apply the formula to herself and praise how the concealer didn't seep into her fine lines, I knew I needed to try it for myself. Luckily, the brand sent me a free sample of the shades 180, a light-medium warm tone, and 200, a light-medium neutral tone, to try out along with the F5 Concealer Brush.

The creamy formula consists of moisture-rich squalane, as well as caffeine and fermented marine microorganisms that help depuff and visibly smooth and tighten skin. With 22 fair to deep shades to choose from, there's a good chance you'll be able to find one that fits you. Better yet, the SurrealSkin Awakening Concealer typically retails for $29, but Sephora VIB Rouge members can save 20 percent on it—VIB and Beauty Insiders will have to wait until Tuesday, October 31, to nab this formula at a discount.

At first, I slathered on way too much concealer—this is a rich formula, so you really only need a tiny amount. Luckily, the small doe-foot applicator allows accurate placement, so it's not a mistake I'll easily repeat. I prefer using the brand’s F5 brush to blend most of the concealer into my skin but finish it with a wet sponge, which significantly enhances the blurring effects. It leaves a natural finish with medium coverage that was sufficient to cover my dark circles, dark spots, and redness around my nose and mouth.

Plus, thanks to the unique blend of ingredients, the concealer is touted as crease- and budge-proof that lasts for hours without the need to bake my concealer for longevity since it's a self-setting formula. If I'm going for a more natural makeup look, it's a step I tend to skip. But I can confirm the concealer works well either way, with or without setting powder.

The new Makeup By Mario SurrealSkin Awakening Concealer is a formula worth trying if you need extra coverage without the weight of a typical full coverage product. Below are five other stellar, multitasking concealers I would not be without in my beauty routine.

