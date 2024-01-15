'Works like a charm every time': This jump starter is down to $48 (almost 50% off!)
It's easy to take for granted your car's ability to start up when you turn the key — until one day it doesn't. Then you're left with two options: Try to get a friend to come over and give you a jump, or call a mechanic for help. Both can cost you time and money, two things no one has to spare these days. Turns out there's another solution. You can invest in a portable car jump-starter to keep around for the just-in-case. And here's the one to get: Amazon just slashed the price of the top-rated DBPower portable jump starter to $48 with an on-page coupon — that's a markdown of nearly 50%!
It's not just a car jump starter — the DBPower has a smart USB port that can quickly and fully juice up your laptop, phone, tablet and other devices.
Why is this a good deal?
With over 10% already knocked off the price, the additional 40% on-page coupon brings it down to just $48 — a lot less than calling a tow truck!
Why do I need this?
There's a lot to love about this jump starter, like the fact that it can jump your car up to 20 times on one charge with 800 amps of peak current and heavy-duty clamps and cables. It's also small enough to stash in your glovebox!
This jump starter is safe too. Its spray-gold intelligent jumper clamps have overcurrent protection, short-circuit protection, overload protection, overvoltage protection and overcharge protection to keep you safe when you're giving your car a jump.
An LCD screen can show how much remaining power you have, while a built-in compass can help you get home if you're lost. Once you're ready, simply plug the jump starter in at home to fire it up again.
What reviewers say
With more than 12,700 five-star reviews, this jump starter has a serious army of fans. "Awesome!" said one of them. "It is amazing how quickly (seconds after hookup) it worked to start a vehicle that had not responded to over 15 minutes in a traditional jump start. It is very easy to use, completely safe, compact, versatile and will be with me always."
"I love this little guy," raved another charged-up customer. "It is so handy. I have used it for my lawn mower, boat, truck etc! Works like a charm every time. My friends are all impressed I’ve already ordered two more of these as gifts."
"You can charge it with the cigarette lighter adapter or the wall adapter. Since I have an inverter in my car, I can use the wall adapter with that. Only downside is there is not USB power input, just output," one shopper said.
Sure, the hope is that you'll never actually have to use a portable jump starter. But it's important to be prepared.
Behold the power of the jump starter — and don't leave home without one.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
