A working vacation

May 9—EAST LYME — Petia Morozov and her husband, Iain Kerr, of Montclair, N.J., stopped at McCook Point Park Thursday on their way to the White Mountains of New Hampshire.

They were taking a weeklong working vacation because Morozov, an architect, and Kerr, a professor at Montclair State University, are able to work remotely.

They were traveling in a friend's small bus that has been converted into a camper.

Kerr said they are pretending to be working and pretending to be on holiday.

Morozov said they were looking for good oysters along the way.