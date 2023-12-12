This “working moms” TikTok trend perfectly captures what it’s like to be a mom with a career

Working moms — by which we mean moms who also have careers, because there is no such thing as a mom who doesn’t work — live in a world of contradictions. That’s why one TikToker keeps going viral, and any mom who has found herself wondering how anyone manages to balance the demands of raising kids and succeeding at work is going to relate to these hilarious (and heartbreaking and infuriating and *insert emotion here*) videos.

The mom, who goes by Kaitlyn on TikTok, started her series a few weeks ago, where she shares some of the incredibly relatable (yet still impossible) things working moms have to deal with on a near-daily basis.

“We’re working moms. Don’t ask us if we’re OK — we’re not,” she says in one video, as her toddler screams in the backseat of the car.

She continues, “We’re working moms. We’re expected to work like we don’t have kids and parent like we don’t have a job.” Yep, raise your hand if you’ve heard that particularly infuriating contradiction.

In a part two video, she drops more of these: “We’re working moms. Almost our entire paycheck goes to daycare.” And, “We’re working moms. We use almost all of our PTO for our kids’ back-to-back sicknesses, doctors’ appointments, and field trips.”

They’re so relatable, Kaitlyn has even recently made a part three.

“We’re working moms. We take team meetings from the school pickup line,” she says, as she balances a laptop on her knee while sitting in the car.

The point is, no one works harder than a mom. And the comments on these videos are also pure gold, like this one: “We never hear, ‘working Dad,’ because that’s all they do unless we ask – we carry the mental load.”

So these videos are for all the working moms out there—proof that you and your efforts are seen.