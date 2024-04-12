We won't be able to meet our selfish power demands unless we go on energy diet | Letters

The only way renewables will ever meet our porcine power demands is for us to go on an energy diet. People ignore simple, essential conservation in their selfish zeal to make renewables a sin-eater for our wasteful lifestyles.

Here is a chance to curb social ills and power shortfalls — put down your smart phones to start.

Tim Haering, Shorewood

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: We can't keep up the energy power demands of our wasteful lifestyle