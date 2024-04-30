Wondering how you can get rid of palmetto bugs? Here's what to try

Floridians have a weird habit of renaming their bugs to something more pleasant. We call one of our most commonly found species of march flies love bugs or honeymoon flies. Cockroaches? Those are palmetto bugs.

Regardless of how you spin it, a roach is a roach, and no one wants them inside their homes.

If you’ve spotted some of these critters wandering around inside your home or just a bit too close for comfort, keep reading to learn how to get rid of them.

What are palmetto bugs?

Palmetto bugs, water bugs, Florida wood cockroach, these are all different names for the same thing — the good ol’ American cockroach. You can find roaches pretty much anywhere, but they really enjoy hanging out inside humid areas like basements, sewers and crawl spaces.

Why are they called palmetto bugs?

Palmetto bugs got their name from their habitat — cabbage palms.

How to prevent palmetto bugs from invading your home?

In Florida, cockroaches are kind of like water, if there is a place for them to crawl into, you can bet they’ll find it. So naturally, one of the best ways to prevent them from getting inside your home is to walk around your home and note any crack or crevice so you can later fill them in.

Keeping up with home chores can be a lot to handle, but leaving food out or standing water can attract roaches. So, it’s best to make sure you don’t leave dirty dishes in the sink and to make sure your spaces are relatively clean.

Given that roaches love to hide in humid spots, investing in a dehumidifier can help kick them to the curb.

How to get rid of palmetto bugs?

The sight of one cockroach usually means there are likely hundreds, but palmetto bugs are a little different. Spotting one or two Florida wood cockroaches could mean that it’s simply passing through rather than an indication of an infestation, which is why prevention is important.

If you have more frequent sightings, here are a few things to try before getting a professional pest company involved.

Boric acid: Boric acid is a great way to help kill adult palmetto bugs, though it won’t do anything for roach eggs. Boric acid works to kill roaches by disrupting their nervous and digestive systems.

As with most pest control products, boric acid should be used with caution. You can be exposed if you get it on your skin, in your eyes, breath it in or accidentally eat some. Boric acid is low in toxicity if eaten or if it gets on your skin, according to the National Pesticide Information Center (NPIC), but it can be corrosive to the eye. When using boric acid, be sure to follow all of the safety procedures listed on the product.

Diatomaceous earth: This is a powder that kill roaches by dehydrating them. The sharp edges of the powder also work to destroy their exoskeletons.

The NPIC says that diatomaceous earth is generally safe to use, especially if it is marked as food-grade safe. However, any powdery substance can be harmful if inhaled.

Do palmetto bugs fly?

Yes, flying cockroaches are very real. Fortunately, palmetto bugs aren’t great flyers and typically use it as an escape mechanism.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Palmetto bugs invading your home? Here is how to get rid of them