If You’re Wondering If Your Probiotics Are Actually Working, Look for These Signs



People take different supplements for all kinds of reasons, hoping for a desired health result. And if you’ve started taking a probiotic , you may be wondering about the telltale signs that your probiotics are working.

Meet the Experts: Keri Gans, M.S., R.D., author of The Small Change Diet ; Melissa Prest, D.C.N., R.D.N. , national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and member of the Prevention Medical Review Board ; Tarun Sharma, M.D. , gastroenterologist with Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey.

Many people take probiotics to help relieve digestive issues, such as diarrhea, constipation or stomach pain. With that being said, different strains of probiotics have a slew of different benefits , like improving gastrointestinal (GI) health and preventing bacterial infections, and researchers are just beginning to tap into their full potential. And while probiotics can support your gut health and overall health in a variety of ways, everyone has different needs, and some formulas may be more beneficial for you than others.

So if you’re curious as to whether or not you are taking the right one for you, here are some key indications that your probiotic is (or isn’t) working for you.

Signs probiotics are working

The biggest sign that your probiotics are working would be symptom improvement, says Melissa Prest, D.C.N., R.D.N. , national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and member of the Prevention Medical Review Board . “Many people will start probiotics for symptom management of GI issues like gas, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation. If you are feeling better and have fewer symptoms, then you know the probiotics are doing their job.”

More specifically, here are some key signs that your probiotics are working:

Less abdominal pain

According to Keri Gans, M.S., R.D., author of The Small Change Diet , you may also see a reduction in bloating and gas if your supplement is working. One study found that for some people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), certain probiotic supplements can help with abdominal pain.

Decreased bloating and gas

If your probiotics are working, you may see reduced bloating and gas, says Gans. Similar to how probiotics can help eliminate GI symptoms through a more diverse gut microbiome, they can also reduce fermentation and bloat caused by an unhealthy balance of gut bacteria.

However, some studies suggest that probiotics in larger amounts may temporarily increase these symptoms, particularly while your gut adjusts to the bacteria you’re consuming.

Decreased bowel inflammation

Because probiotics help maintain a healthy gut biome, those with inflammatory bowel disease or other similar inflammatory conditions may notice relief after taking them. Although the exact mechanism for how probiotics may aid in the reduction of symptoms commonly found in IBS is unknown, studies have shown that the effects of probiotics on alterations in gut bacteria appear to play a part.

Increased regularity in bowel movements

According to Gans, another sign your probiotics may be working is if your constipation has lessened and you’ve had a more regular bowel-movement schedule. One study found that probiotics help relieve functional constipation in older people, although the results were most apparent after 71 days of treatment.

Better sleep

If you’ve noticed an improvement in your sleep, your probiotic may be doing its job. Research shows that the gut microbiota and mental health—including depression and anxiety—may impact sleep. For those with mood disorders, there’s potential for probiotics to help reduce symptoms and improve sleep, but more research is needed.

Better vaginal health

Women taking probiotics may see a reduction in the severity, frequency, and recurrence of bacterial vaginosis , a common infection that affects about 30 percent of women of childbearing age in the U.S. Probiotics have been shown to help your body enhance the immunity in your reproductive system and fight off various gynecological conditions.

Signs your probiotics aren’t working

It may seem obvious, but you’ll likely be able to know if your probiotics aren’t working simply based on whether or not you’re feeling better. “If there is either no effect after a given period of time or symptoms, such as gas, bloating, or irregularity are worsening and have not abated,” that’s a clear sign that your probiotic isn’t working for you, says Tarun Sharma, M.D. , gastroenterologist with Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey.

Gans agrees that if none of your symptoms are improving, “chances are that the probiotic you have chosen is ineffective for you.”

Here are a few more reasons why your probiotic isn’t working for you:

You are taking the wrong dosage (too few CFU).

You aren’t taking it correctly (with food versus on an empty stomach).

You are taking the wrong strain. Not all strains work for every symptom or for every person’s needs.

You did not store your probiotic properly. Humidity, heat, and light can affect probiotics negatively. Many need to be stored in a cool, dry environment and some may need to be refrigerated.

What to do if your probiotics aren’t working

If you’ve been taking a probiotic for some time and still have yet to see any positive results, let your doctor know which probiotic you have tried and for how long, says Dr. Sharma. “If there is no noticeable effect after, consideration should be made to stop the probiotic and try a different one,” he says.

Just because one type of probiotic isn’t working for you does not mean that no probiotic will work for you. Prest says that you may need to switch the type or dose of the probiotic to see what may be best. “There are different types of probiotics and some may work better than others for your specific needs. The two most common strains are Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium,” she explains.

Gans agrees, saying “there are many different strains and species within a probiotic that could make a big difference in whether it is the right one for your symptoms. If the one you have chosen is not working, you can do some research and try another type.” It would help if you also considered consulting with your primary care physician or registered dietitian, as a probiotic may not work for everyone, she advises.

How long does it take for probiotics to work?

The time it takes to see symptom relief from your supplement depends on a few things, including type of probiotic and dosage. With that being said, probiotics may work as early as three to four weeks but may require eight to 12 weeks to notice any appreciable effect, says Dr. Sharma.

It can also depend on the issue or condition and severity, says Prest. “People with minor symptoms may start to see symptom relief as early as two days and people with chronic digestive conditions or more severe symptoms may not see symptom relief for weeks.”

Which probiotics are best for you?

Before you start looking for your cure for all your GI issues in the supplement aisle, start by eating foods that contain probiotics, Prest suggests. “ Yogurt , cottage cheese , kombucha , kefir, sauerkraut, and fermented foods are good options.” Then, if you are not finding symptom relief, discuss adding a probiotic supplement with your healthcare provider, she advises.

In selecting a probiotic, one may consider a probiotic with multiple strains of bacteria, preferably species, including lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species, says Dr. Sharma. “It may be beneficial to look at probiotics that have a larger Colony Forming Units (CFU) count, in the range of 10 to 30 billion,” he suggests. Additionally, looking at well-known branded products with third-party verification or ones that have been used in clinical trials may be more effective in general, he notes.

There is no perfect probiotic, notes Dr. Sharma. “One probiotic may work well for an individual whereas another probiotic works better for someone else.” Probiotics are not recommended or required for everyone. You should ask your physician if a probiotic may be useful in the treatment/management of your condition, he advises.

Dietary supplements are products intended to supplement the diet. They are not medicines and are not intended to treat, diagnose, mitigate, prevent, or cure diseases. Be cautious about taking dietary supplements if you are pregnant or nursing. Also, be careful about giving supplements to a child, unless recommended by their healthcare provider.

