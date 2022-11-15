This powerful Bluetooth speaker is $30 off at Amazon — but only 'til midnight

When you're listening to great music on the go, you want to share it — and that can be tough when you and your friends are straining to hear the teeny sound coming from your phone. Well, we're here to cure your audio woes. The folks at Wonderboom have perfected the art of portable speakers. Just for today, Amazon is offering a sale on the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3. You'll get this powerful Bluetooth speaker for $30 off!

There's so much to love about the Wonderboom 3. At just four inches high and 1.2 pounds, the Wonderboom 3 is small enough to take just about everywhere. And we do mean "everywhere": It's waterproof, so you don't need to stress about getting caught in the rain, and it pumps out up to 14 hours of tunes before it needs a recharge. It's even dustproof!

This speaker is the perfect accessory for hanging with friends. Simply toss the Wonderboom 3 in your bag and whip it out when the mood strikes. It's that easy! Oversized buttons on the front make it simple to skip songs or pause the music.

The question is, which color will you choose? (Photo: Amazon)

This speaker connects to your phone or tablet wirelessly, allowing you to stream your sound without a care. By the way, the Wonderboom 3 comes in four colors — all of 'em on sale.

"Very nice," said a happy customer. "Cheap, light, a perfect small speaker to move around when working outside (or inside). A nice break from earbuds." A fellow fan called the Wonderboom 3 the "best all-around portable speaker ever." They continued, "What's not to like here? Waterproof, highly durable, sleek design and big, clear sound in a small speaker that surprises every one that hears it. We take it on picnics, outside when we work, we take it to the pool and sometimes drop it in the pool which it handles without a single issue as it is highly water proofed."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Again, this sale is just for today. Grab the discounted Wonderboom 3 for yourself or to give as a gift while you still can!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

