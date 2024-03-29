You Won’t Want To Miss This Amazon Dyson Vacuum Sale



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Consider this a PSA for anyone in their clean-girl era: Dyson, the mother of all vacuums, is having a major sale on Amazon that you won’t want to miss.

Dyson is currently having a spring sale where you can snag one of these viral, high-powered cleaners for up to 25% off. These cleaners are known for their long lifespan and suction power, making them a solid investment. Plus, with Mother’s and Father’s Day around the corner, it could be the perfect time to snag a gift for the parents.

The two models on-sale includes the Outsize and the V12 Detect Slim, both under $550 each. With its large bin, wide brush, and long runtime, the Outsize is perfect for larger homes that you'd like to vacuum in just one pass. Meanwhile, the V12 Detect Slim is ideal for those who want the most out of their home cleaners, featuring a smart screen and a lightweight body.

Both of these vacuums are also cordless, meaning you never have to interrupt your cleaning dance party again with a pesky plug pulling from the wall. Keep the vibes high and the floors clean with two of the most popular vacuums on the market—and for unbeatable prices. Listen to what one reviewer said about the Outsize:

"I have had this vacuum for about 3 months so far and I couldn't be happier. This is so lame to say but I actually enjoy vacuuming now. My kids love it too."

Below, find the two Dyson vacuums included in this spring Amazon sale.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Billed as Dyson's "lightest intelligent cordless vacuum," this model features illumination to reveal hidden dust, plus an LCD screen to show total picked-up particles. But that's not all—the V12 Detect Slim boasts 30% more power compared to their everyday V8 model, plus a full hour of use.

Shop Now Dyson V12 Detect Slim Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner amazon.com $520.00

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This model boasts 60% more power than the V12 and a larger bin, allowing for more power and coverage (with the same hour-long run time). Plus, if you have long hair (or a pet), this vacuum is a great option, since the brush detangles as you clean.

Shop Now Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner amazon.com $449.99

You Might Also Like