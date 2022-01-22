'My chronic pain is gone': Nurses are raving about these sneakers, on sale for $28 at Amazon

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

So many colors of these sneakers you might need to order a few. (Photo: Amazon)

Maybe your job requires you to be on your feet all day. Or perhaps you're running errands...or literally running. Whatever your situation, you know the importance of a sturdy, comfy pair of shoes — they can literally make the difference between a good day and a blister-plagued disaster.

If your current go-to shoes aren't cutting it, you're in luck: Amazon shoppers believe they've found the holy grail of footwear. We present The Mishansha Women's Walking Shoes. Not only are they stylish and versatile, they feel downright divine on your tootsies. An added bonus? They start at just $21 (prices vary for different sizes and colors).

Available in over 40 colors, these lightweight sneakers are made of breathable mesh that allows air to circulate through (translation: see ya, sweaty feet). Their insoles are soft and supportive, but also removable if you're an orthotics user. Also — this is so genius — the sole has mini suction cups on it for a beast of a grip. And thanks to their elastic opening, they're as easy to slip on as a pair of socks. The shock-absorbing platform soles have air cushions for cushy comfort, too.

With over 3,300 five-star reviews, these cool kicks have amassed quite a fanbase — including a bunch of medical professionals and those in the service industry. Here's what they had to say:

Nurses can't get enough

The genius sole features little suction cups for the ultimate grip. (Photo: Amazon)

Nurses are on their feet all day — sometimes for 12 or more hours at a time. So if they say a certain pair of sneakers are comfortable, we listen. One raved about how excellent the sneakers were at helping mitigate pain: "I bought these shoes with the hope that my back, knee, and foot pain will be alleviated," the shopper shared. "I am a registered nurse, so my ladies and gentlemen who suffer from these pains especially, this one's for you! Two weeks into wearing these and my chronic low-back pain, aggravated knees, and foot soreness is GONE! You heard right! GONE!"

Another chimed in: "I'm a nurse and walk all day. I was having heel and hip pain from a past cancer surgery on my back. The first pair of these shoes stopped the pain. This is about my fifth pair and I love them. They are comfortable, lightweight and hold up to all day walking."

This hospital worker added: "These are so lightweight and feel like a feather on your feet! Love these! Got these because I work at a hospital and used to get sore feet all the time. Ever since these came in, my feet could breathe and they are never sore!"

"I wore them to work (I’m a CNA [certified nurse assistant], on my feet all night)," another reviewer shared. "I worked a double shift,16 hours. They made my feet feel good all night! Planning on buying another pair!"

Sock-like comfort

How cute is this creamsicle shade? (Photo: Amazon)

The knitted top feels like a more structured sock, giving you support with freedom to move.

"I am so happy with these shoes," says a fan. "They are so lightweight, so comfortable and they feel like wearing socks with a bottom to them to keep you from slipping. I have health issues starting with numbness in my feet and legs — these offset some of the problems. I really recommend them to anyone in need of comfort for their feet and legs."

And remember, long shifts no longer have to wreck your feet — at least, not according to this shopper: "I work in a bakery. My shift was over 11 hours straight working on a concrete floor," says the five-star reviewer. "My 42-year-old feet didn’t even ache for one second when I got home."

