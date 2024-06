Jun. 5—A women's old-fashioned revival will be held Monday through Friday next week at the New Hope Assembly Church, 602 S. Moffet Ave.

Services are open to women of all churches.

McKensey Flud, of Western Grove, Arkansas, will be the guest evangelist. She serves as an evangelist at a number of Arkansas and southern Missouri churches.

For more information, call 417-624-1288.