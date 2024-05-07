New women's boutique opens in Canandaigua. Take a peek

Looking for a place to buy women’s clothing, accessories, home decor, Mother’s Day gifts or even new and used books? Well, a new independently owned women's boutique that just opened in Canandaigua has got you covered.

Kiko’s Den, a lakeside boutique located at 112 S. Main St. in Canandaigua, had its grand opening April 13. The boutique's mission: “For you to come in and not feel like you have to surrender your unique sense of self, but rather enhance what is already there.”

From starting in a Canandaigua home to becoming a lakeside boutique

Angelina Slusser, owner of Kiko's Den, started this boutique back in 2022 out of a side room in her Canandaigua home. Slusser says she has a lot of friends that are local artists and she wanted to give them a place where they could promote their art.

From there, the idea for Kiko's Den flourished.

Later that year, Kiko's Den opened its first brick-and-mortar shop in the Village of Victor. Slusser says her purpose then became creating a space where women could shop and feel safe to express themselves through their style. “That was really where we were able to make our mark and brand ourselves as a women's boutique," Slusser said. "Where you're not coming in to make yourself look better. The thought behind it is that you're already beautiful, we're just providing you the clothing or the accessories to really showcase who you already are.”

Kikos Den on Main Street in Canandaigua.

Slusser's goal was to always open a shop in Canandaigua since it is closer to home and the lake and fits better with the lakeside theme of the boutique. Going from starting this business in a room in her house to now opening its new location in the same city has been a full circle moment for her, she said.

Now with this new space, she says, it gives the shop the opportunity to expand and grow even more.

Locally made and brand-name products

A display of of handcrafted jewelry by Pure Life at Kikos Den in Canandaigua.

Kiko's Den has a plethora of items to shop for besides the typical clothes and jewelry that many boutiques offer.

Since Mother's Day is around the corner, they are currently selling ready-to-go Mother's Day Boxes. They also carry skincare items, dog bowls and leashes, beach towels, art and home decor, bath bombs, candles and more. There is a little book nook where they sell new and used books.

The boutique offers a mix of both high-end name brands and local artists, Slusser said. Here are a few of the brands you can expect to see in the shop:

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Kiko's Den boutique opens in Canandaigua NY. Take a peek