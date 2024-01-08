Women Are Sharing The "Rules" Of Girl Code, And All Of These Are So Important

In life, there are just certain rules, we women know to follow as part of "girl code." It's not something we're taught or told to do, our intuition kicks in and we know what to do in a certain situation with other women. Redditor u/UrbanChdili asked women to share some of these girl code rules and I agree with all of the responses in the thread. Here is what some women had to say.

1."If there's a red spot on her pants you tell her discreetly and immediately."

—u/dsez5tsry

2."Lipstick on their teeth, eyeliner in the corner of their eye, skirt tucked into pantyhose. You let them know without making a huge deal about it."

—u/trsegtrd Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

3."If you drop a girl off at home you stick around until she gets inside. If you drop her off by her car you wait around until it starts."

—u/FriendlyParsnips

4."If a girl walks up to you with wide eyes and says 'Hey girl! I haven’t seen you in forever!' You go along with it until you can ask if she’s okay."

—u/SpecialistDig4502

5.'If a girl asks you for a tampon or pad and you have one, you give it to her."

—u/marrella Lawrence Manning / Getty Images

6."The bathroom is a sacred place for positivity and encouragement. Sharing a smile, a compliment, or a tampon will never cost you as much as you gain. The friends made there might be temporary, but they are sincere."

—u/mpress17

7."Look out for other girls when they're drunk. Similarly, if they leave the room, make sure no one spikes their drink."

—u/VigorousSavior Drazen_ / Getty Images

8."If you friend throws a party and not that many people show up, you stay the whole night and have a good fucking time. This rule really applies to everyone though, male or female."

—u/ColorlessOrientation

9."If a male friend, or a guy in a group you're hanging out in, comes with a girlfriend or even just a date, give the girl attention and enthusiasm rather than ignore her to talk to guys and her boyfriend. Make sure to involve her in the topics and stop to give her context if referring to something she may not know about. Don't be touchy with her guy. Laugh at her jokes and ask about her opinions. If it's true, mention to her how nicely he spoke of her and that you're glad to meet her. If it's true, tell him you think she's great at the end of the evening."

—u/lillie_connolly "Also, if you hug the guy make sure you hug her too!" —u/bigasslemons Morsa Images / Getty Images

10."Before asking a girl if 'she's sick' make sure she didn't just decide to not wear makeup that day."

—u/Aggravating-Key2672

11."If you see a girl has a wardrobe malfunction of some kind, discreetly tell her about it and offer to help fix it."

—u/pixibutt

12."If your girlfriend is leaning over the toilet, vomiting due to drinking, be there to support her by holding her hair back and passing her some tissue."

—u/HonestClimber

13."If you see their partner cheating on them. You tell them."

—u/Monica_Toro26

