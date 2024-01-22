Women-owned Rockland coffee shop to close Jan. 25

Java Love Coffee Roasting Co. in Suffern will permanently close Jan. 25th.

The announcement was made on the coffee shop's Instagram page, saying it was difficult to bounce back after COVID, especially with the rising costs of doing business.

Java Love Coffee Roasting Company in Suffern will close Jan. 25th. At one point the woman-owned coffee shop was a bank and was also used in the 2019 Martin Scorsese film "The Irishman."

"We have the most amazing customers and team and we have valued everyone who has supported our business for the past five years," read the post. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing."

The women-owned small batch, coffee roasting company opened Oct. 21, 2019, at the former Capital One at 50 Lafayette St. The owners also have a cafe in Montclair, New Jersey.

This is the second Rockland spot to close less than a month into the new year. Oscar's in Blauvelt closed Jan. 7 after 12 years, also citing the lingering effects of the pandemic along with increasing supply costs.

Java Love Owners Jodie Dawson and Kristine-Ellis Petrik wrote in their post to please stop by for 20% off all merchandise, beans and food, while supplies last.

