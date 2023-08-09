Women Who Make Over $100,000 A Year AND Work From Home Are Sharing What They Do For A Living, And It's Fascinating

Here are the top-voted answers:

1. "I’m an attorney, and I'll be honest. I have zero work-life balance and work 60–70 hours a week. The starting salary is about $215,000 right out of law school, and at my level, which is three years in, it’s $250,000. Most people leave large law firms in three to five years because it's not worth it to them. But a few people stick it out, and I guess for them it’s worth it. If you make partner at these firms, you can earn millions."

2. "I'm a project manager in the healthcare industry and work remotely. I make about $110,000–$130,000 with bonuses. My work-life balance is now awesome. I usually take Friday afternoons off and work about six-ish hours each day. Sometimes it gets more hectic than that. When I was building my career, I had zero work-life balance. I worked full time while pursuing a PhD and raising a child. I have worked every major holiday more than once, and that was as a salaried employee (not hourly), so I didn’t make any more money. I rarely took any time off, but now I am just very good at what I do and do it faster and more efficiently than most."

—u/Unlucky-Tax6349

3. "I am an author and have been one for nearly 30 years. I'm mainly a horror author, but I also do sci-fi, fantasy, nonfiction (science, health, human sexuality, food, gardening, techie stuff), and kids and family. I am under retainer with several video game companies around the world as well. I love it! I spend most of my time with my family and enjoying hobbies! It's awesome."

—u/Optycalillusion "Well, how super cool is that. You are absolute goals!" —u/Spirited-Ambassador5 TRT

4. "I'm a fully remote visual designer with three years at a chill and older tech company. I work in branding, on websites, and on campaigns. I make $115,000–$125,000 a year, depending on the bonus. I probably work around 20–30 hours a week on average, so my work-life balance is very good. On top of that, my company’s HQ are three hours ahead of my time zone, so I have my afternoons completely free, since a large percentage of my colleagues log off earlier. This makes my schedule super flexible, which is nice."

—u/cringerevival

"This is me as well, but I’m a software designer and I make $165,000. Just got really lucky, I guess!"

—u/meganmeganmegan_

5. "I’m a glass artist 🌸. I was raised primarily by my grandmother, who was also a glass artist. I’ve made six figures consistently for the past eight years."

6. "Higher education management. I go to the office when I feel like it and stay home when I feel like it. I make around $130,000 and work standard full-time office hours, so my work-life balance is really good."

—u/redonreddit24

7. "I’m an aerospace engineer. I went hybrid back in 2016 and then mostly remote in 2020 after getting promoted. The trade-off with this position being mostly remote is that I have to travel more, when I used to hardly ever travel for work. I personally don’t mind that part too much. My work-life balance is pretty good. I’m usually done with work by 6 p.m. at the latest. My last kiddo is leaving for college this month, so I don’t have any children I have to tend to."

—u/ZetaWMo4 Amy Poehler's Smart Girls

8. "I do content design and training at a software company and make over $200,000. I've been working remotely for about 11 years now, way before it became necessary in the pandemic. My work-life balance is good. It's always helped me to stick to a strict 'work schedule.' I work the typical 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but it's pretty flexible. I can drop my son off at school, go to appointments, etc., as long as my work is done and projects are completed on time. The biggest WFH rule I always stuck to was having a home office. When I'm in my office, I'm working; when I'm done working, my office is unoccupied and closed."

—u/GrizzlyMommaMT

9. "I work in cybersecurity, and it’s great. Lots of extra time during work, and always off on time. No late nights or weekend work."

10. "I work as a UX designer, fully remote, and make $200,000. It was supposed to be hybrid two days a week in the office, but then I just didn’t go in, and no one has really said anything about it. That job is really only one to two days of actual work a week, but I run contract work around it, so my work-life balance is tipped. I do get to walk my puppy a lot, though."

—u/Middle_Complex2217

11. "I'm an adult-content creator, and I’d say I have a pretty decent work-life balance! Before this, I worked in accounting for 11 years, did not make near six figures, and while I had great work-life balance, was absolutely miserable."

12. "I'm a paralegal for the federal government making $119,000 a year. I have great work balance, working 40 hours a week with no commute."

—u/GallopingGertie

And finally...

13. "I’m a healthcare recruiter. I interview people all day long. It's fully remote, and work-life balance is good because I control my schedule. Compensation is a base salary plus quarterly bonuses based on placements. The bonus is really where I make my money. For example, my Q2 bonus was decent but not great, and it was $50,000. As my pipeline sits today, I’ll probably take home around $300,000 this year. It’s a great gig if you’ve got the personality for it."

Now it's your turn! Do you make six figures and work from home? Comment below!

Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.