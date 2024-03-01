Women in their 50s and 60s love this anti-aging tool that's nearly 25% off: 'So easy to use and fast results'

Do you ever have those mornings when you look into the mirror as you get ready for the day and could swear a few new crow's feet popped up overnight? Or, maybe even worse, alongside the new wrinkles is an angry pimple. If this sounds familiar, this beautification tool may be your new best friend. The NuDerma Professional Skin Therapy Wand harnesses the healing power of high-frequency technology to improve the appearance of fine lines, spot-treat acne, and even diminish hair loss and dandruff. And it's currently 25% off on Amazon.

Why is it a good deal?

This tool is worth splurging on even without a sale, but it's currently 17% off, and Prime members can clip the coupon on the page to save the additional $10. That brings it down to $89.95 (from $119.95). That's the lowest price it's been all year! We're not sure how long the deal will last — or if it will sell out — so we suggest adding to your cart ASAP while it's still majorly marked down.

Why do I need this?

A trusted resource in any esthetician’s beauty arsenal, a high-frequency treatment is typically offered as part of a luxurious spa facial. The NuDerma kit brings similar benefits to your home but for a lot less money. Don’t let all of the attachments and gizmos intimidate you, though. Amazon reviewers say it's "super simple" and "easy to use."

Just select your wand of choice, pop it on the handle, turn the device on and run it over the area you want to treat. Have a pimple? A once-over with the NuDerma wand will knock it down and expedite its healing. You can also use the NuDerma wand to spot-treat blemishes or scars, or you can use it on a larger area (like your neck) for overall tightening and toning. There's even a comb tool to treat thinning hair, dry scalp and dandruff.

The anti-aging NuDerma Skin Wand tool features six attachments to treat multiple areas with ease. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Not sold yet? Take it from over 4,700 verified shoppers who gave it a five-star rating on Amazon. One stunned reviewer saw impressive results and couldn’t believe her eyes. “I never thought I could have results like this without paying a lot for a dermatologist,” she said. “It also helped with my jowl line and weird wrinkles from an old scar. Worth EVERY penny.”

Another shared that the results were more impressive than she anticipated. “I bought my first Pure NuDerma High-Frequency device for my sister-in-law as her graduation present from cosmetology school because I LOVED her high-frequency facials. I was afraid this device wouldn’t be as strong as what she was used to from beauty school. I was WRONG,” she said. “She assured me it was even better than the one she had been using! She has used it on me multiple times and the results have been amazing! I have had sun spots fade and wrinkles greatly diminish!”

"I have frustrating adult acne breakouts, even though I'm in my 60s already," said one of the hundreds of reviewers who use the NuDerma for blemishes. "I'd heard about high-frequency treatments for blemishes and asked a local aesthetician to use the procedure during a facial. I was stunned at the results."

Another echoed that she saw great results quickly. “So easy to use and fast results,” she shared. “I saw results after just two times of use! So convenient to have a product like this accessible right from the comfort of home.”

Reviewers also report results in treating their hair loss. "This high-frequency wand works!" said a reviewer who gave the device five stars. "I have just a bit of hair thinning along the hairline and this has helped the area become fuller."

One thing to note is that a four-star reviewer brought up a potential downside: "Not sure I’ve seen any drastic improvement in my skin just yet, but it’s very easy to use. But no easy way to store the glass tubes, so have to find a place to store the box, which is large."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

