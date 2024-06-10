The Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County awards a record amount of grants

The Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County recently awarded $236,000 to 17 nonprofit organizations. The amount is their record for awarded grants aimed to promote the well-being of women and girls in multiple aspects of their lives.

According to a WGF news release, the organization has distributed more than $1.8 million to nonprofit organizations since 2004.

WGF of Waukesha County board of directors (from left) Tracy Josetti, Nicole Wagner (executive director), Karen Long, Genevieve Schmidt, Robyn Ludtke, Kate Weiland, Amy Sebert, Julia Jaegersberg, Abigail Carlson, Heather Nino, Monica Nichol, Lauren Ruff and Karie Stupek

Who received the awards, and what will they do with the money?

The recipients of the highest amount awarded, $20,000, were Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County, SHARP Literacy, NAMI Southeast Wisconsin and Wellpoint Care Network.

PR manager for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee Megan O'Shea said that their organization would be using the grant money to assist Camp Whitcomb/Mason's Leader-In-Training program.

"(It) will provide girls with fun and enriching outdoor experiences that build confidence, leadership and problem-solving skills through participating and leading a variety of outdoor activities and conversations," O'Shea said.

NAMI Southeast Wisconsin plans on using its grant to go toward its family programs, the users of which are 75% women, according to NAMI director of development and marketing Angela Riley.

Wellpoint Care Network marketing and communications coordinator Rachel Frye said that the network is going to use their grant to address culturally-sensitive, trauma-informed mental health services for children, adolescents and families in Waukesha County.

Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County plans to use its grant to support construction at their affordable housing neighborhood Domenica Park, according to director of development and marketing Brett Peloquin. The neighborhood will have new homes for 20 low- to moderate-income Waukesha County families.

"The support from the Women & Girls Fund of Waukesha County is especially meaningful to this project because of the families assigned to Domenica Park thus far, 10 of them are single mothers," Peloquin said.

SHARP Literacy chief innovation officer Nandini Sinha said that SHARP is going to use their grant to expand their program in Waukesha. They will be able to offer their tech-based Design Through Code program to 100 more fifth grade students than the 700 they currently serve.

Other WGF grant recipients:

Community Smiles Dental

Concordia University

Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin

Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin

Lake Area Free Clinic

LOTUS Legal Clinic

The Women's Center

Waukesha Free Clinic

Bloom360 Learning Community

Family Service

Girls on the Run Southeastern Wisconsin

IMPACT, Inc.

How did WGF raise the money for the grants?

The money was raised through the Women of Distinction luncheon which is held by the organization each May. This year, it had more than 650 attendees and raised more than $200,000, which will be used to fund future grants.

Another primary source of grant funding comes from earnings from the WGF Endowment.

What are the criteria for awardees?

The release said the nonprofit organizations that received awards were chosen because they promote the health, well-being, education and empowerment of women and girls and their quality of life.

"Empowerment knows no bounds when women come together in unity and strength," said Chair of Women of Distinction Genevieve Schmidt. "We are proud of all the grant partners who truly embody the spirit of excellence and resilience in Waukesha County."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County awards $236,000 to nonprofits