New women’s fashion retailer coming to Eastview Mall

Women’s fashion retailer Aur Society is coming to Eastview Mall in Victor this fall, mall owner Wilmorite announced Tuesday.

It will be Aur Society’s first western New York location, and one of its first nationwide. Within the past several months, the business has opened stores in Kansas City and Huntsville, Alabama.

It sells women’s clothing and accessories for office, day and night, “from affordable options to luxury pieces,” it said in a statement.

Aur Society will occupy a 6,502-square-foot space in Eastview’s Main Court next to LUSH cosmetics.

“We want women to know this is the place to go to find that perfect look for any occasion, and inside the store there is opportunity to try on new arrivals and genuinely have fun while deciding what to wear,” chief marketing representative Ashley Dennis said in the statement.

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Aur Society store coming to Eastview Mall in Victor NY