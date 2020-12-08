Woman tricks her sister with cruel birthday gift prank: ‘I’m gonna cry’

Chanel box prank TikTok

A woman tricked her sister into thinking she was receiving her “dream bag” for her birthday when she was really just unwrapping a gag gift, and her reaction was priceless.

TikTok user @lexdothiss shared a video of her sister opening a cardboard shipping box and screaming after unveiling Chanel packaging inside.

“OH. MY. GOD!” she gleefully yells while looking at the beautiful box.

Unfortunately, her excitement quickly turns to disappointment when she realizes there is no coveted designer bag inside the trademark white-and-black box — there is just a $20 package of 100 Chanel cotton pads.

(For comparison, a pack of 300, non-designer cotton rounds costs $7.99 on Amazon.)

“I hate you,” the birthday girl tells her sister as she laughs. “Why the f**k would you spend the money on Chanel cotton pads?”

“So you could get the box, baby!” her sister replies.

“This is the worst, it’s like winning the lottery but not really getting it,” the birthday girl replies.

Thankfully, @lexdothiss’s sister seemed to maintain a good demeanor throughout the prank, and TikTok users seemed just as amused.

“THIS IS THE BEST THING IVE SEEN TODAY,” one user commented.

“This is soo wrong,” said another.

“Omg her scream is priceless,” wrote a third.

This year, TikTokers have begun flocking to Chanel’s online shopping platform to buy the same package of “le coton” pads for $20. Why? Simply because it’s the cheapest thing available at Chanel that allows buyers to receive the brand’s luxe packaging.

