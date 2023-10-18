Woman spends 15 years getting revenge on man who wronged her friend - including breaking off his engagement

A woman has proved that people are capable of holding a grudge for years.

The woman, named Linda Solley Hurd, recently took to TikTok to stitch a video of another creator, who said she was crazy for not liking store-bought pesto. “I cannot top that,” Hurd said sarcastically, before diving in to her wild story.

Fifteen years ago, Hurd was at a comedy show with her friends in college when one friend stood up and accidentally knocked over her chair in the process. This caused the man sitting behind her friend to spill his drink all over himself. While Hurd’s friend apologised, he decided to respond with profanities and even spit on Hurd’s friend.

“We move on with our night, do not move on with our lives,” Hurd said in her TikTok.

She goes on to eventually find the culprit on Facebook, where it’s revealed that he’s a fan of the shows Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead. “This was back when the shows were airing so you get one a week, and you would do anything to avoid a spoiler,” Hurd explained.

Hurd began looking for every spoiler for both shows that she could find and made fake Facebook accounts to send him spoilers on a weekly basis. He tried to block the accounts on Facebook but Hurd would respond by making another account, which she continued to do for months.

That is, until he ended up in one of her college classes. This reignited her “hatred” for him and she decided to send him spoilers again. While he stopped sharing his interests on Facebook, she peeked at his computer screen during class and noticed one of his usernames, and tried to figure out which platform he was using the moniker. After finding out it was linked to his Reddit account, she started sending him spoilers again.

Hurd took a break from her grudge for eight years, until she noticed a mutual friend announce she was engaged to none other than the man she’s hated for nearly a decade. Out of curiosity, she went back to his Reddit page to see what he’s been up to for the past eight years. “I see some pretty sinister stuff on his Reddit,” Hurd said. “There are pictures that he’s passing off as her [his fiancée].”

“If it was your partner, you would want to know,” she continued. As a result, Hurd went back to one of her old fake Facebook accounts and sent his fiancée a link to his Reddit account, so she could look for herself. The woman then called off the engagement and went on to marry someone else, according to Hurd.

Since Hurd first posted the video on 17 October, it has received more than three million views. She captioned the TikTok: “This is genuinely unhinged. And I do have permission from his ex to share this.”

Many people turned to the comments section to applaud Hurd’s dedication to revenge. “You’ve been quietly dismantling this dumb man’s life for yearsssss,” one person commented with a heart emoji.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “Your pettiness ended up saving that girl and I applaud you for that.”

“When you said ‘eight years later’ I almost died. Patience top tier,” another commenter pointed out.

Other commenters commended Hurd for using something as subtle as spoilers to upset the subject of her revenge. “You SAVED her!! And the spoiler idea is soo good and petty lol,” one comment read.

The Independent has reached out to Hurd for comment.