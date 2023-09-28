Woman shot, boyfriend charged with attempted murder

Sep. 28—A Gadsden woman remains in critical condition after a shooting on Oakridge Avenue in Anniston on Monday, officials say.

Police arrested Mitchell David Schiffner, 41, and charged him with the attempted murder of Laura McKinney according to Anniston police Sgt. Jason Hawkins.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a call that there was a female gunshot victim lying on the lawn outside of a residence at the 3200 block of Oakridge Avenue, Hawkins said.

He said the woman had been shot multiple times and was taken to RMC hospital, where she remained Thursday. McKinney has been through multiple surgeries, but health officials are optimistic that she will recover, Hawkins said.

The dispute stemmed from some type of domestic incident, as the victim and suspect were in an on-again off-again relationship. Hawkins said the investigation is still ongoing and that more arrests and charges may follow.

Schiffner was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

