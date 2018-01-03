Woman Goes Absolutely Bonkers After Winning $11.30 In Online Trivia

A woman named Lauren May from San Francisco is seen winning $11.30 on the app-based game show HQ Trivia, according to a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

This is equal parts ridiculous and adorable.

A woman named Lauren May from San Francisco is seen winning $11.30 on the app-based game show HQ Trivia, according to a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday. And although the amount seems pretty small, May’s reaction wasn’t just big.

It. Was. Colossal.

Watching Lauren May’s roller coaster of emotions as she realized she’s won $11.30 playing @hqtrivia yesterday was a truly epic start to the new year @ScottRogowsky@L_M_A_Y@megmk#HQTriviapic.twitter.com/GtH4nCG2w7 — Avery Armour (@averyarmour) January 2, 2018

Her reaction is filled with so much unbridled joy that even HQ Trivia’s host, Scott Rogowsky, gave her a shoutout on Twitter:

2018 is young, but I'm ready to crown this woman HQtie of the Year. https://t.co/mH9ZySS5JH — Quizzie McGuire (@ScottRogowsky) January 2, 2018

May had all kinds of emotions about Rogowsky’s shoutout as well:

The best thing that’s ever happened to me was winning HQ... until @ScottRogowsky queened me HQtie of the year. Good thing I’m not an emotional person or I’d be overwhelmed. Thanks to my best friend @averyarmour for embarrassing me in front of the Twitterverse!! ️ — Lauren May (@L_M_A_Y) January 2, 2018

HQ Trivia is an app-based live trivia show from the creators of Vine that launched on iOS in October. Players compete each day at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET to win cash prizes, which in recent weeks have risen to thousands of dollars. Unfortunately for May, you need to win at least $20 to cash out.

Just $8.70 left to go, Lauren!